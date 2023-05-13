Buccaneers return to major underdog status in first game without Tom Brady, facing largest spread since 2019

Future first-ballot Hall of Famer, the G.O.A.T., Tom Brady introduced fast credibility and luck to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, taking a workforce that hadn’t reached the postseason for 12 seasons (2008-2019) to the promised land by means of successful Super Bowl LV in the 2020 season. Now that he has retired, apparently for actual this time, the Buccaneers are again to being seen the best way they had been prior to his arrival: as major underdogs.

Tampa Bay will hit the street in Week 1 of the 2023 season to face the protecting NFC North Champion Minnesota Vikings, and even if they are going from a quarterback drafted 199th general (Brady) to in all probability a passer taken first general (Baker Mayfield), the Buccaneers are seven-point street underdogs. That’s the largest spread the Buccaneers have had in opposition to them since 2019, the 12 months earlier than Brady arrived, in accordance to SportsLine. The seven-point spread is their largest in particular since Week 4 of the 2019 season, when Jameis Winston, who used to be in the midst of changing into the first participant in NFL historical past to throw for 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a unmarried season, led them into struggle in Los Angeles in opposition to the Rams.

Winston surprised Vegas and most probably many bettors in all places as he outdueled Rams quarterback Jared Goff, compiling 385 yards, 4 touchdowns and just one interception on 28 of 41 passing for a 120.5 passer ranking. Goff threw 3 selections in addition to 517 yards and two ratings whilst making an attempt a career-high 68 passes, 45 of that have been finished. Tampa Bay backers can simplest hope Mayfield or Kyle Trask, a 2021 2d spherical variety, will have a equivalent efficiency in opposition to Kirk Cousins come Sunday, Sept. 10.