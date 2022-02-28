Buccaneers to bring back classic ‘creamsicle’ uniforms beginning in 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back their classic “creamsicle” uniforms and will showcase them during their revived throwback games throughout the season, the team announced on Monday. These uniforms will officially make their return for the 2023 season.

The return of these fan-favorite uniforms has been looming for quite some time after the NFL rescinded its one-helmet rule last summer. Under this rule, teams like the Buccaneers — who have worn pewter helmets dating to 1997 — were unable to roll out two different helmets in a season, which eliminated the ability to wear these “creamsicle” throwbacks that feature a white and orange helmet along with a different Buccaneers decal.

While this rule change does go into effect for the 2022 season, the team says that the earliest Nike can finish production of the orange uniforms is by the 2023 campaign due to “global supply chain challenges.”

Along with the “creamsicle” jerseys making a return, the fan-favorite throwback games will be back in 2023. In addition to the team wearing the throwback uniforms, the team would deck out Raymond James Stadium in orange for those occasions. Those throwback games began in 2009 and ran through the 2012 season before the one-helmet rule came to be in 2013.

Of course, the Buccaneers originally donned the orange and white uniforms beginning in its inaugural season in 1976 and through the 1996 campaign.