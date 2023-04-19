Buccaneers turn the page, look forward to 2023

TAMPA, Fla. — This week, the Buccaneers held Phase 1 in their offseason program by means of keeping their first respectable exercise at the workforce facility.

Tampa Bay’s adjusting to a new-look training body of workers that comes with first-year offensive coordinator Dave Canales. They’re additionally adjusting to a roster with out offensive lineman Donovan Smith, operating again Leonard Fournette, and quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady’s retirement way the Bucs have an open quarterback pageant that comes with veteran loose agent signee Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. Trask, the Bucs’ second-round in 2021, has best thrown 9 occupation passes. Despite his loss of enjoy, Trask says he is excited to after all compete for a beginning spot.

“For me, I feel like this time I really need to hone in and be as consistent as I can,” Trask mentioned. “At the end of the day, I’m just trying to do whatever I can to make this team succeed.”

Trask shadowed Tom Brady for 2 complete seasons. He mentioned the maximum vital lesson he realized could be the most elementary.

“I was able to see what a true professional looks like,” he mentioned. “Coming into work every single day. The highs and lows of whatever it may be, but still coming to work and still getting the job done.”

Trask added that he does not waste time being worried about outdoor noise. The former Florida Gator mentioned he simply wishes to focal point on what it is going to take to earn the primary spot.

“At the end of the day, just have fun and lift the ones around you. I think when you do that, it ties the whole thing together, and everybody plays better.”

No topic who begins at quarterback, issues might be other for the Bucs’ offensive line. Mayfield and Trask have proven to be somewhat extra cell than Brady.

“As much as I love [Tom Brady]… you guys know how I feel about Tom,” proper take on Tristan Wirfs mentioned with an enormous grin. “But, it’ll be, y’know, he can’t run. It’ll open up some new stuff for us, and it’ll be really exciting.”

Wirfs gained the Super Bowl with the Bucs as a rookie. Now, he is change into a pacesetter on the workforce. He mentioned the word “Attitude Breeds Responsibility” is written on a board in the locker room. Wirfs hopes the present Bucs workforce can transfer on from the contemporary previous and determine its personal id.

“We want everyone to be together. Everybody to be like, ‘Yeah, we’ve done this. We did that with this group of people in this year. That’s in the past. We’re here now. We know what it takes,’” Wirfs defined. “For us to get everyone on that same page, knowing what it takes to get that done, but not letting there be any individuals. Everyone with one goal, one collective in mind. All working for the same thing.”

Now, the Bucs’ entrance place of job prepares for the NFL Draft, which will get underway subsequent Thursday in Kansas City.