Bucks to hire Adrian Griffin as next head coach, per report

The Milwaukee Bucks have known their next head trainer. After carrying out a seek that lasted a number of weeks, the Bucks have made up our minds to hire Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, in accordance to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The two facets are progressing at the phrases of the settlement.

Griffin started his NBA training profession in Milwaukee the place he served as an assistant from 2008 to 2010. Since then he has hung out as an assistant with the Chicago Bulls (2010-2015), Orlando Magic (2015-2016), Oklahoma City Thunder (2015-2018) and Toronto Raptors (2018-2023). He additionally performed 9 seasons within the league from 1999 to 2008. Griffin obviously has plentiful enjoy as an assistant, and now he’s going to get a possibility to be the head shot-caller for the primary time.

Milwaukee parted techniques with trainer Mike Budenholzer previous this month after the Bucks have been disenchanted within the first spherical of the playoffs as the highest seed via the Miami Heat. Budenholzer coached the Bucks for 5 seasons and led the crew to its first championship in 50 years in 2021. Walking clear of Budenholzer simply two years after that identify crew displays that the power can be on Griffin to briefly succeed in some postseason luck whilst two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be on the top of his powers.

With their new trainer decided on, the Bucks will now have to flip their focal point to unfastened company the place they have got a few primary selections to make. Brook Lopez can be an unrestricted unfastened agent, and Khris Middleton has a participant choice for next season that he may flip down in desire of unrestricted unfastened company. Those guys were central to Milwaukee’s luck lately, however each are getting older gamers, so the Bucks can have to come to a decision if they would like to deliver them each again, or probably move in a distinct path. These selections can have a huge affect at the roster that Griffin can have to paintings with next season, and past.