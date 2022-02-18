Bucks vs. 76ers prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 17 best bets from model on 67-39 run

It’s a showdown between Eastern Conference contenders and their star big men Thursday night when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Philadelphia 76ers. The defending champion Bucks (36-23) are third in the East and are led by two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 50 points in a 129-119 victory against Indiana on Tuesday. The Sixers (34-23), who are fifth in the conference, counter with Joel Embiid, who is the favorite to win this year’s MVP. Caesars Sportsbook lists him as the +150 top choice, ahead of +350 co-second favorites Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player. Philadelphia is trying to rebound from an abysmal showing Tuesday, when it tied its second-lowest point total of the season in a 135-87 setback to Boston.

Tipoff at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Bucks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 223.

76ers vs. Bucks spread: Milwaukee -6.5

76ers vs. Bucks over-under: 223 points

76ers vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -270, Philadelphia +220

PHI: They are 18-6 SU and 14-10 ATS since beating Washington on Dec. 26.

MIL: They are 53-48 ATS as a home favorite since the 2019 season began.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee has won six straight against the Sixers, going 5-1 against the spread, including the first meeting of this season. Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 16 rebounds in that 118-109 win in November, and Grayson Allen, who is doubtful for this one with a hip injury, scored 25. Antetokounmpo is the NBA’s top scorer (29.4 per game), and he had 14 rebounds Tuesday to boost his average to 11.3 (seventh). The Bucks are third in the NBA in rebounding at 46.5 per game, while the Sixers rank last with just 42.3. Bobby Portis averages 9.2 rebounds and 15.3 points, one of four players scoring more than 15.

Portis even hits 41 percent from 3-point range, and he is fourth on the team in attempts as the Bucks rank fifth in the NBA in 3-point shooting (36.2 percent). Portis trails Allen (39.2 percent), Pat Connaughton (40.7) and Khris Middleton (36.4) in tries, and Jrue Holiday (40.4) also can hit consistently. Middleton (19.4 points), Holiday (18) and Allen (11.5) provide plenty of offense alongside Antetokounmpo. The Bucks are scoring 113.1 per game this season (sixth in NBA) while Philly scores just 107.2 (21st). Milwaukee is 20-10 SU in its home games this season.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia is 5-0 ATS in its last five games as a road underdog. It remains Embiid’s team, at least until James Harden joins the lineup after the All-Star break, and the big man has willed the team into contention. He will be eager to rebound from the abysmal loss Tuesday, when he scored 19 points to break a string of 31 straight games with at least 25 points. He is second in the league in scoring, just behind Antetokounmpo, at 29.3 points. He will have some fire in his belly Thursday night as he faces the two-time MVP while trying to claim the honor for himself.

Embiid also gets just over 11 rebounds, one steal and 1.5 blocks per game, and he gets strong support from Tobias Harris, who averages 18.6 points and 7.3 rebounds. The Sixers, who are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games following an ATS loss, have the NBA’s seventh-best defense (105.7 points per game). They are also tied for fourth in blocked shots (5.6), with Matisse Thybulle averaging more than one per game. Tyrese Maxey (16.9 points), Shake Milton (10.1) and Thybulle (5.3) will be eager to atone for a combined 5-of-27 shooting performance Tuesday.

