Bucks vs. Bulls prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 4 best bets from model on 71-44 run

Positioning in the Eastern Conference standings will be on the line when the Chicago Bulls host the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in a key NBA game on Friday at the United Center in Chicago. The Bulls (39-24) have lost three straight games and have dropped to third place in the East. They are 2.5 games behind the conference-leading Miami Heat. Meanwhile the Bucks (38-25) sit one game behind Chicago, in fifth place in the East. They can pull into a tie with the Bulls for third place with a win on Friday.

Bucks vs. Bulls spread: Milwaukee -5

Bucks vs. Bulls over-under: 240.5 points

Bucks vs. Bulls money line: Milwaukee -200, Chicago +170

MIL: Giannis Antetokounmpo ranks second in the NBA in scoring (29.3 points per game).

CHI: DeMar DeRozan ranks fifth in the NBA in scoring (28.1 points per game).

Why the Bucks can cover

Antetokounmpo is having another standout season. The Greek Freak ranks second in the NBA in scoring (29.3 points per game) and seventh in rebounding (11.5 per game). He also averages 1.4 blocks per game, which is 11th in the league.

In addition, Milwaukee meets a Chicago team that has struggled recently. The Bulls have lost back-to-back losses to the Grizzlies and Heat. Chicago averaged just 103.5 points per 100 possessions in those two games, which is third worst in the NBA over that time, ahead of only the Lakers and Blazers.

Why the Bulls can cover

DeRozan is playing at an MVP level. The 6-foot-6 guard ranks fifth in the NBA in scoring (28.1 points per game) while averaging 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Over the last 12 games, he has been even better, averaging 34.1 points per game on 55.4 percent shooting.

In addition, Chicago is one of the best teams playing at home in the league. The Bulls are 24-9 at home this season. Only the Suns (27-7), Warriors (26-7) and Heat (21-7) own better records at home.

