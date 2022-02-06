Bucks vs. Clippers odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 6 predictions from proven model

The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Los Angeles Clippers in a cross-conference matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. Milwaukee is 33-21 overall and 14-12 on the road, while the Clippers are 27-27 overall and 16-12 at home. The Bucks have dominated this series in recent years, winning four of their last five meetings against the Clippers.

Milwaukee is favored by four points in the latest Clippers vs. Bucks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228.

Bucks vs. Clippers spread: Clippers +4

Bucks vs. Clippers over-under: 228 points

Featured Game | Los Angeles Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers are coming off a much needed victory over the Lakers on Thursday. Marcus Morris Sr. had a strong showing in the win, recording 29 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Guard Reggie Jackson also stuffed the stat sheet against the Lakers, finishing with 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The Clippers have now won four of their last six games, and they’re 4-1 in their last five games at home. Los Angeles has also fared well against Milwaukee at home over the years, winning 17 of its last 20 home games against the Bucks.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Meanwhile, the Bucks didn’t have too much trouble in their game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, securing a 137-108 win on the road. Milwaukee relied on the efforts of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who registered 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Center Bobby Portis also had a big performance on Saturday, leading the Bucks with 30 points.

The Bucks have won six of their last eight games and they’re 7-1 in their last eight meetings against an opponent from the Western Conference. However, Milwaukee is just 1-4 against the spread in its last five games on the road.

