Bucks vs. Hawks prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 9 best bets from model on 74-47 run

The Atlanta Hawks visit Fiserv Forum to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday evening. The Hawks are 2-0 against the Bucks this season, and the two teams met in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. Atlanta is 31-33 overall this season, while Milwaukee is 41-25 and facing the second night of a back-to-back.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bucks as five-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 239.5 in the latest Hawks vs. Bucks odds.

Hawks vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -5

Hawks vs. Bucks over-under: 239.5 points

Hawks vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -210, Hawks +175

ATL: The Hawks are 4-4 against the spread in the last eight games

MIL: The Bucks are 7-6 against the spread in the last 13 games

Featured Game | Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta’s offense is electric and efficient. The Hawks are No. 2 in the NBA in offensive rating, scoring 114.2 points per 100 possessions. Atlanta is elite in taking care of the ball, committing only 12 turnovers per game, and it produces 2.00 assists for every turnover, the No. 4 ratio in the NBA. The Hawks connect on 37.4 percent of 3-point attempts, No. 3 in the league, and no team allows more 3-pointers per game than the Bucks. Atlanta also ranks in the top eight in both field goal percentage and free throw percentage, with an above-average mark in free throw attempts per game.

Milwaukee ranks in the bottom third of the NBA in turnover creation and assists allowed, and Atlanta also has a notable defensive strength on the glass. The Hawks are No. 6 in the NBA in defensive rebound rate at 73.7 percent, and opponents are scoring only 12.3 second-chance points per game this season.

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks are very effective on both ends of the floor. Milwaukee allows fewer than 1.1 points per possession on defense, and the Bucks are No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rebounding. The Bucks are in the top five of the league in fast break points allowed, and the Hawks are No. 29 in the NBA in fast break points on offense. Milwaukee also ranks firmly in the top 10 in points allowed in the paint, field goal percentage allowed, and free throw attempts allowed, with a well-rounded, veteran attack to flummox opponents.

On offense, the Bucks rank in the top five of the NBA in efficiency, scoring 1.13 points per possession, and are in the top 10 in 3-point accuracy, free throw creation, and fast break points. The Bucks are also better than the NBA average in turnover rate, with the Hawks landing in the bottom quartile of the league in defensive efficiency, field goal percentage allowed, 3-point percentage allowed, assists allowed, and turnover creation rate this season.

