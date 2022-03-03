Bucks vs. Heat odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 2 predictions, best bets from proven computer model

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 37-25 overall and 21-12 at home, while Miami is 41-21 overall and 20-14 on the road. The Heat have a two-game lead over Chicago at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Milwaukee is favored by 4.5-points in the latest Bucks vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 225.5.

Bucks vs. Heat spread: Bucks -4.5

Bucks vs. Heat over-under: 225.5 points

Featured Game | Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat

What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee put an end to its two-game losing streak with a convincing 130-106 win over Charlotte on Monday night. The Bucks dominated on the boards, outrebounding the Hornets 72-53. They also knocked down 32-of-37 from the charity stripe.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and dished out six assists in what was his fourth consecutive double-double. He is now averaging 29.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists on the season. The Bucks have won four of their last five home games against Miami.

What you need to know about the Heat

Miami enters the month of March with a ton of momentum after winning nine of its 11 games in February. The Heat are on a four-game winning streak following a huge win over Chicago on Monday. They now hold an 11-game lead in the Southeast Division and are two games clear of Chicago for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Tyler Herro scored 20 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists off the bench. Miami also became the first team to hold DeMar DeRozan under 20 points in 21 games. The Heat are on a six-game road winning streak and have won nine of their last 10 contests.

