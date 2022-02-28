Bucks vs. Hornets prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 28 best bets from model on 71-44 run

Teams looking to end their struggles clash Monday as the Milwaukee Bucks host the Charlotte Hornets. Milwaukee (36-25) has lost four of its last five and is 1-3 on its six-game homestand after Saturday’s 126-123 setback against Brooklyn. The Hornets (30-32) dropped a 127-126 overtime decision to Detroit at home on Sunday for their 10th loss in 12 contests.

Tipoff at the Fiserv Forum is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is a 10-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 240.5.

Bucks vs. Hornets spread: Milwaukee -10

Bucks vs. Hornets over-under: 240.5 points

Bucks vs. Hornets money line: Milwaukee -550, Charlotte +400

MIL: The Bucks are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games

CHA: The Hornets are 12-3-1 ATS in their last 16 meetings with Milwaukee

Why the Bucks can cover

Bobby Portis came up with one of his biggest performances of the campaign Saturday as he went 8-for-14 from 3-point range en route to matching his season high with 30 points. The 27-year-old center also pulled down 12 rebounds for his 20th double-double of 2021-22. Portis, who is averaging 15.6 points, also posted one at Charlotte on Jan. 8 (19 points, 13 boards).

Giannis Antetokounmpo also recorded a double-double against the Nets, scoring 29 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. It was the 32nd of the season and fourth in a row for the 27-year-old Greek, who is second in the NBA with an average of 29.4 points per game. Antetokounmpo has scored at least 28 points in 10 of his last 11 contests.

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte shot 50.6 percent from the floor on Sunday as six players finished in double figures. Terry Rozier led the team with 33 points after going 6-for-10 from beyond the arc while Miles Bridges registered 29 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth consecutive double-double and 12th this season. The 27-year-old Rozier is averaging 19 points this campaign but has recorded at least 23 in five of his last six games.

Bridges was 9-for-14 from the field and 10-for-11 from the free-throw line as he produced 29 points for the second time in three outings. The 23-year-old small forward leads the Hornets with an average of 20 points per contest. Charlotte received 32 points from its reserves on Sunday, with Kelly Oubre Jr. scoring 15 and Cody Martin adding 13 on 6-of-6 shooting.

