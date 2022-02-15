Bucks vs. Pacers odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 15 predictions from proven computer model

The Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks are set to square off in a Central Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 35-23 overall and 19-10 at home, while the Pacers are 19-39 overall and 6-22 on the road. The Bucks have lost consecutive games for the first time since mid-January.

Bucks vs. Pacers spread: Bucks -11.5

Bucks vs. Pacers over-under: 232 points

What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee had won four straight games before losing consecutive contests to Phoenix and Portland. The Bucks were down 17 points to Portland at halftime, which was too much to overcome in the end. Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was sidelined with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Tuesday night’s game.

Pat Connaughton (finger) and Brook Lopez (back) are both going to remain out. Milwaukee has already picked up three wins over Indiana this season, so it can complete the season sweep on Tuesday. The Bucks have covered the spread in seven straight home games against the Pacers.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana is still looking for its first win in February, as its losing streak was extended to six games after falling to Minnesota on Sunday. The Pacers have been dealing with some injury issues, as Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) and Myles Turner (foot) have both been out. Tyrese Haliburton led Indiana with 22 points and 16 assists in the loss to the Timberwolves.

Haliburton and Buddy Hield were both traded from Sacramento to Indiana. Hield is averaging 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds through his first two games, while Haliburton is adding 22.5 points and 11 assists. The Pacers are on a 15-game losing streak against Eastern Conference opponents.

