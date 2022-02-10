Bucks vs. Suns prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 10 best bets from model on 65-36 run

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns face off in a rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals on Thursday evening. The Bucks are 35-21 this season, including a 16-12 mark on the road. The Suns host the proceedings, with Phoenix boasting the NBA’s best record at 44-10. Grayson Allen (hip) is listed as probable for Milwaukee, with George Hill (neck) and Brook Lopez (back) ruled out. Cameron Payne (wrist) and Landry Shamet (ankle) are out for Phoenix.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET in Phoenix. Caesars Sportsbook lists Phoenix as a 3.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 233.5 in the latest Bucks vs. Suns odds.

Bucks vs. Suns spread: Suns -3.5

Bucks vs. Suns over-under: 233.5 points

Bucks vs. Suns money line: Suns -170, Bucks +145

MIL: The Bucks are 15-13 against the spread in road games

PHX: The Suns are 13-14 against the spread in home games

Why the Bucks can cover

With Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way, Milwaukee is very good on both sides of the floor. The Bucks are scoring nearly 1.13 points per possession, a top-five mark in the NBA, and Milwaukee is in the top five of the league in 3-pointers (14.3 per game) and 3-point accuracy (36.4 percent). The Bucks are also above-average in free-throw attempts (21.6 per game) and ball security (13.7 per game), and Milwaukee also boasts tremendous defensive metrics. Opponents are scoring only 108.6 points per 100 possessions, with Milwaukee allowing only 44.4 percent shooting and 34.2 percent shooting from 3-point range.

The Bucks are No. 6 in the NBA in free-throw attempts allowed (19.8 per game), with top-eight rankings in defensive rebound rate (73.7 percent) and steals (7.8 per game). Milwaukee is also in the top six of the NBA in fast-break points allowed (11.1 per game) and points allowed in the paint (42.7 per game), with Phoenix ranking No. 25 in the league in free-throw attempts on offense.

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix is dominating the NBA this season, winning 44 of 54 games and posting a top-two point differential in the league. The Suns are No. 4 in the NBA in defensive rating, with top-four rankings in field-goal percentage allowed, 3-point percentage allowed, assists allowed, and 2-point percentage allowed. Phoenix is also near the top of the league in turnover creation and steals per game, and the Suns are excellent on offense.

Led by elite guard play from Devin Booker and Chris Paul, Phoenix is scoring more than 1.13 points per possession, with top-tier marks in 2-point shooting (54.2 percent), 3-point shooting (36.1 percent) and assists (26.6 per game). Milwaukee’s top defensive weakness is preventing 3-pointers, giving up 14.1 per game, and Phoenix is assisting on 62.1 percent of field goals this season. The Suns are also taking care of the ball effectively with 13.1 turnovers per game, and that allows Phoenix to maximize its top-tier shooting profile.

