Bucks vs. Trail Blazers odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 14 predictions from proven computer model

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are 35-22 overall and 19-9 at home, while Portland is 23-34 overall and 7-18 on the road. Milwaukee is returning home after winning three games of a four-game road trip.

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers spread: Bucks -15.5

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers over-under: 232 points

What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee opened the month of February with a four-game winning streak that included a 137-108 win at Portland on Feb. 5. The Bucks won the first three games of their four-game road trip before losing to Phoenix in a blowout on Thursday night. They trailed by just eight points at halftime, but Phoenix outscored them by 12 points in the third quarter.

The Bucks are dealing with some injury issues, as George Hill (neck), Brook Lopez (back) and Pat Connaughton (finger) are all going to be sidelined on Monday night. Forward Serge Ibaka, who the Bucks acquired in a trade deal last week, is expected to make his debut against Portland. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee with 29.0 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Portland was on a six-game losing streak last week, but it bounced back with wins over the Lakers and Knicks. The Blazers erased a 23-point, third-quarter deficit in the 112-103 win over New York on Saturday. Newly-acquired guard Josh Hart poured in 23 points in his Portland debut, while Anfernee Simons had 30 points and eight assists.

Star guard Damian Lillard remains sidelined after undergoing surgery, while guard CJ McCollum was traded to New Orleans. Simons has stepped up, averaging 22.9 points per game over his last 21 contests. Portland is 13-7 in its last 20 games against a team from the Eastern Conference.

