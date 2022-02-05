Bucks vs. Trail Blazers odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 5 predictions from proven computer model

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Moda Center. Portland is 21-32 overall and 14-14 at home, while the Bucks are 32-21 overall and 13-12 on the road. The Bucks have dominated the head-to-head meetings of late, winning nine of the last 10 outright and covering the spread in the last three meetings.

However, both teams have struggled against the spread this season with the Bucks going 23-29 against the number, while the Trail Blazers are 21-31. Milwaukee is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Blazers vs. Bucks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228.

Bucks vs. Blazers spread: Bucks -10.5

Bucks vs. Blazers over-under: 228 points

Featured Game | Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers they fell 96-93 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. Shooting guard CJ McCollum (19 points) and shooting guard Anfernee Simons (19 points) were the top scorers for Portland. Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double in the loss with 14 points and 16 rebounds.

The loss was Portland’s fourth in a row and the Blazers have now lost six of their last seven games. In their last three losses, they’ve been held to under 100 points and are averaging just 89.3 points per game during that span. They’ll need to come to life offensively against the defending NBA champions.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Meanwhile, Milwaukee beat the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, taking the matchup 112-98. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had a stellar game for Milwaukee as he dropped a triple-double on 33 points, 15 boards and 11 assists. The two-time NBA MVP is having yet another massive season.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 blocks per game this year and he’s now had at least 30 points in 11 of the 15 games that he’s played since the calendar turned to 2022. When Antetokounmpo last took on the Trail Blazers last April, he had 47 points and 12 rebounds in a 127-109 victory.

How to make Bucks vs. Trail Blazers picks

