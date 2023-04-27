Bucs Babies: NFL’s newest recruits

In preparation for the 2023 NFL draft, soccer avid gamers aren’t the one ones getting able – Tampa Bay small children are too.

AdventHealth West Florida and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have teamed up for this 12 months’s AdventHealth Bucs Babies Program through which small children born all through the week of the NFL draft change into formally welcomed as a part of the “rookie class” and obtain a unique Bucs Babies draft package.

The package contains crucial pieces new oldsters want, similar to new child wash and shampoo, lotion, a hat, and numerous Bucs tools for the brand new recruits.

ADVENTHEALTH

“As the exclusive hospital of the Bucs, AdventHealth is thrilled to welcome these tiny recruits and their families with open arms,” mentioned Lauren Key, Senior Executive Officer of Consumer Strategy for AdventHealth West Florida. “This program also creates an avenue for families to meet and connect with each other as both football fans and new parents. Let’s cheer on the Bucs Babies together!”

The Bucs Babies Program contains a call for participation to the yearly Bucs Babies Birthday Bash, a every year match on the AdventHealth Training Center which is unfastened for fogeys and their small children. They can experience actions and picture alternatives.