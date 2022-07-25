Bucs open training camp Tuesday with key questions about the roster

TAMPA, Fla. — Tuesday, the whole roster for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will report back to training camp forward to start preparations for one more doable Super Bowl run. But in contrast to final 12 months, the group has questions at a number of positions that must be answered in camp.
Perhaps the greatest query mark for the Bucs will likely be alongside the offensive line. The group misplaced each beginning guards Alex Cappa (free company) and Ali Marpet (retirement) from final 12 months’s group.
Replacing Cappa and Marpet will likely be Shaq Mason, acquired in a commerce from New England, and presumably both Aaron Stinnie or rookie Luke Goedeke. Mason has performed in entrance of future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady for years, and Stinnie performed final season. Goedeke, if he develops, could possibly be a long-term resolution for the Bucs.
In addition to the offensive line, Tampa Bay has an enormous gap to fill at the tight finish place. Future Hall of Fame tight finish Rob Gronkowski retired, and O.J. Howard wasn’t retained by the group.
The Bucs signed free agent tight finish Kyle Rudolph to assist fill the gap left by Gronk. The long-time veteran is a stable addition if he can keep wholesome and will pair properly with returning veteran Cameron Brate to provide the Bucs a stable pair of tight ends to play on the line.
Another offensive concern the Bucs must deal with is the reported weight of beginning working again Leonard Fournette. He allegedly reported to a compulsory minicamp at 260 kilos (although he mentioned he was at 240). Either approach, getting Fournette in taking part in form will likely be an enormous mission for the teaching workers.
On the vast receiver entrance, the Buccaneers return two celebrity receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who’s getting back from an harm and could also be positioned on the bodily unable to carry out (PUP) listing to begin camp. Still, Godwin could also be prepared for Week 1 of the common season in September.
The Bucs added vast receiver Russell Gage as a 3rd goal for Brady, and he additionally returns Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller, and Breshad Perriman on the exterior, although all might not make the last common season roster.
The one sure on the offensive facet of the ball will likely be quarterback Tom Brady. After briefly retiring earlier this 12 months, he introduced he was taking part in once more to the delight of Bucs followers and coaches. Brady has not proven any indicators of decline and is predicted to be a top-tier QB even at the age of 45.
Defensively, the Bucs can have loads of new items to throw at opposing offenses this season after spending draft capital and wage cap area to bolster the d.
The Bucs signed defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, security Keanu Neal, and defensive again Logan Ryan in the offseason. The Bucs then used their first draft decide in April on defensive lineman Logan Hall.
Along the line, Hicks, Hall, William Gholston, and star defensive sort out Vita Vea may kind fairly a rotation in the Bucs’ typical 3-4 alignment.
At the linebacker place, the Bucs return stars Lavonte David and Devin White inside. Gone will likely be final 12 months’s beginning exterior linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who wasn’t introduced again by the Bucs.
But, on the exterior, the Bucs can have Shaquil Barrett and final 12 months’s first-round decide, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. If Tryon-Shoyinka can take one other step ahead, the Bucs’ linebackers will once more be a power of the group.
Still, it would not be a shock if the Bucs add one other exterior linebacker throughout training camp for depth.
Finally, in the secondary, the Bucs convey again Jamel Dean, Carlton Davis III, and Sean Murphy-Bunting at cornerback. If Neal can keep wholesome, he’ll convey an amazing veteran presence to go alongside with newly signed Logan Ryan and returning starter Antoine Winfield, Jr.
The protection will likely be examined A LOT this season. The Bucs will face quarterbacks, together with Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Matthew Stafford, all earlier than the group’s bye week in late November!