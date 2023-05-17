Bucs rookie Durham lost a bet, ended up in the NFL

The tale of Payne Durham, the rookie tight finish for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is a distinctive one. Durham used to be a standout lacrosse participant in highschool and used to be on the trail to enjoying at the department one point. However, destiny intervened when his highschool soccer trainer noticed his basketball talents all over a iciness pep rally. Former Peachtree Ridge head trainer, Reggie Stancil, challenged Durham to take a look at out for the soccer workforce by means of making a three-pointer. Stancil made the shot, and Durham joined the workforce after his lacrosse season used to be over.

Despite no longer having performed soccer since heart faculty, Durham used to be a fast learner and proved to be a high-level tight finish for Peachtree Ridge. He persevered his good fortune at Purdue University and used to be in the long run drafted by means of the Buccaneers in the 5th spherical. Durham now wears the quantity 87, the identical quantity he wore in highschool and faculty, and is venerated to be following in the footsteps of long run Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski.

Durham credit Coach Stancil with striking him on the trail to the NFL and talks to him incessantly to precise his gratitude. He hopes to proceed making his friends and family proud and develop into a top-notch NFL participant.