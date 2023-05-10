Buddy Holly wins best in show at Westminster dog show

Buddy Holly, a Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen (PBGV), won the Best in Show award at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday. The PBGV breed is the 154th most popular purebred in the US. Buddy Holly, who also competed in the UK, Ireland, and Australia, is known to be a “show dog” and is named after the breeder’s belief that he is a “buddy”. The competition included around 2,500 dogs from 210 breeds, with the other six finalists being Winston the French bulldog, Rummie the Pekingese, Ribbon the Australian shepherd, Cider the English setter, Monty the giant schnauzer, and Trouble the American Staffordshire terrier. There were also many fan-favorite dogs in other categories. The competition was held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.



