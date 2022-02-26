Bueckers returns as No. 7 UConn routs St. John’s 93-38

HARTFORD, Conn. – Paige Bueckers scored eight factors in 12 minutes Friday night time, coming back from a left knee harm that saved her out for greater than two months and serving to No. 7 UConn to a 93-38 rout of St. John’s.

The reigning nationwide participant of the 12 months had not performed since Dec. 5, when she suffered a tibial plateau fracture and torn meniscus in her left knee throughout the ultimate seconds of the Huskies’ win over Notre Dame.

Bueckers didn’t begin this one, however checked in with 3:41 left within the first quarter to a standing ovation with the Huskies already main 19-4.

The followers had been on their toes once more after Bueckers made a few juke strikes and drained her first shot to beat the first-quarter buzzer. The Huskies led 30-Eight after 10 minutes.

“It’s been difficult, exhausting, simply having to observe the crew, not having the ability to play and assist them in observe and in recreation — all of the rehab,” she advised tv community SNY earlier than the sport. “It’s been a psychological problem for positive, a bodily problem as effectively. However, I’m simply so excited and I don’t assume phrases can clarify how excited I’m to be on the market.”

Freshman Azzi Fudd led the Huskies (21-5, 15-1 Massive East) with 19 factors. Aaliyah Edwards added 16 and Christyn Williams, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Caroline Ducharme every scored 13.

Camree Clegg and Kadaja Bailey every had 9 factors for St. John’s (11-17, 7-11), which had received 4 of its earlier 5 video games.

The Purple Storm was by no means on this one. UConn scored the sport’s first 17 factors, led 51-19 on the half and 78-28 after three quarters.

BIG PICTURE

St. John’s: The Purple Storm got here in averaging 73.Eight factors factors per recreation. They had been held to 26.4% taking pictures on this one.

UConn: Bueckers averaged 21.2 factors, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds within the six video games she performed earlier than her harm. UConn went 15-Four with out her, falling out of the highest 10 for a short while, which was the primary time that had occurred since 2005. She was considered one of eight UConn gamers to overlook at the least two video games this season. Edwards and Evina Westbrook have been the one gamers to make an look in each recreation this season.

UP NEXT

St. John’s: The Purple Storm end the common season at Marquette on Sunday.

UConn: The Huskies additionally shut the common season on Sunday once they return to campus to host Windfall.

