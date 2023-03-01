Buffalo Wild Wings manager stole $73,000 from restaurant, Largo police say

A person who labored as a manager at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Largo has been arrested on a rate that he stole just about $73,000 from the shop, in line with an arrest affidavit filed via Largo police.

Grant Gibson, 42, was once arrested on a grand robbery rate Monday. He was once being held on the Pinellas County prison Tuesday in lieu of $10,000 bail.

The arrest affidavit states that Gibson had labored as the overall manager for the eating place since August of 2021 when any other retailer manager was once transferred to the eating place in July 2022 to assist. That manager “almost immediately noticed” that fluctuate order bills that have been ordered from Gibson and delivered via Brinks weren’t recorded and that protected counts have been off, the arrest affidavit states.

The corporate started reviewing the protected counts and located about 32 occasions during which “change order payments from the bank were not recorded and the money missing from ending safe count,” the affidavit states.

The overall sum of money lacking was once $72,820. The location of the crime indexed at the affidavit is 10500 Ulmerton Road, which is the deal with of a Buffalo Wild Wings eating place.

A overview of surveillance pictures from the eating place discovered no less than two occasions when Gibson “pocketed large sums of cash” from the exchange order and walked out of the eating place with the cash, the file states.