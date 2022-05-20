bullishonCarvanabusinessmodeldespitemacroheadwinds

Carvana(CVNA)stockhasbeenonasteadydowntrendsincemid-2021peaks,withdecliningearningskeepingtheonlineusedcarretailerinastockpricerut.SlowingdemandandcoolingpricesforusedcarsalsopaintamurkyroadaheadforCarvana,asthecompany’sgrowthduringthepandemicwasspurredbythesurgeinusedcarsalesandpricesthroughouttheheightofCOVID.
DespitethesemacroeconomicheadwindsandCarvana’srecentlacklusterperformance,however,BankofAmerica(BAC)remainsoptimisticaboutthecompany’sbusinessmodel.
“TogetherwiththemovetoacquireADESAandtheresultingexpensivedebtraise,investorsappeartohavelargelygivenuponthisoncehighflyer(thestockisnowdown90%fromitspeakinAugust’21),”aMay18BofAGlobalResearchreportreads.“We,however,stillbelieveinCarvanaanditsopportunityforoneglaringreason:itisafundamentallybetterwayforconsumerstoshopforandbuyusedcars,inourview.”
BofAmaintainsitsBuyratingonCarvana’sstockwithapricetargetof$80,downsignificantlyfromitspreviouspricetargetof$225.Thecompany’sstockcurrentlytradesaroundthelow-to-mid-$30rangetoday.
CarvanaExpandsintoMemphis–TheCompany’s10thNewMarketin2016(Photo:BusinessWire)
Carvana’s$2.2billionacquisitionofADESA’sU.S.physicalauctionbusiness—adealinwhichCarvanascoopedup56ADESAU.S.locationstotalingaround6.5millionsquarefeetofbuildings—servestoaddanotherrevenuestreamandanetworkofphysicalsitesaimedatstrengtheningCarvana’soperationalcapacity.TheacquisitionwascompletedonMay9,andBofAbelievesthedealhasallowedADESAtojumpfrom1%to8%marketshare.
“ThenewnetworkwillallowCarvanatoownaninspectioncenterwithin200milesof94%oftheUSpopulation,”thereportreads.“Capacityisthekeyconstraintforitsbusiness,sothisacquisitionshouldallowCarvanatomoveupto8xitscurrentannualunitswhenfullybuiltout.”
Ultimately,BofAsaysthatthemarket’schangeofopiniononCarvanahasbeendrivenbydynamicsoutsidethecompany’scontrol,suchastheslowingoftheusedcarmarket,aswellasthingsthatwerewithinitscontrol,likeoutsizedemployeeandcompensationgrowthlastyearwhichcausedoperatingexpensesperunittoskyrocket.Earlierthismonth,thecompanyannouncedstaffcutsofaround2,500—12%ofitsprevioustotal—inanefforttodealwithitsovercapacityissuesamidslowingautovolume.
Carvanaestimatesthatthelayoffswillresultinanannualreductionof$100millioninselling,general,andadministrativeexpensesand$25millioninretailcostofgoodssold.Goingforward,thecompanywillneedtomakesignificantcostcutsandmaintainsalesgrowthiftheyaretokeepupwithcompetitorsintheonlineusedcarretailspace.
“ThroughoutCOVID-19,Carvanasawrunawaycostsinabidtokeepupwithdemandandbreakneckgrowth,”thereportreads.“Duringarecentcompanyupdate(CVNAbusinessupdate),managementannouncedavarietyofcost-cuttingmeasuresthatareexpectedtodriveSG&Aexpensesperunittoaround$4,000in2022,inlinewithcompetitorssuchasCarMax(KMX).Themid-termtargetis$3,000SG&Aperunit,whichisachievedthroughsignificantcostreductionsincompensationandbenefits,advertising,andlogistics.”
ThomasHumisawriteratYahooFinance.FollowhimonTwitter@thomashumTV
