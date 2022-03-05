Bulls vs. Bucks live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Through 2 Quarters
The experts predicted a win for the Milwaukee Bucks, but it’s no sure thing at this point. It’s anybody’s game at halftime, but Milwaukee is ahead of the Chicago Bulls 57-53.
Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (15 points) has been the top scorer for the Bucks. A double-double would be Giannis Antetokounmpo’s sixth in a row.
Chicago has enjoyed the tag-team combination of shooting guard Zach LaVine and center Nikola Vucevic. The former has 13 points and three assists along with four rebounds, while the latter has 11 points and two assists in addition to two boards.
Chicago hasn’t been much of a second-half team this season, losing 70% of the time when they were down at the break.
Who’s Playing
Milwaukee @ Chicago
Current Records: Milwaukee 38-25; Chicago 39-24
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Chicago Bulls are heading back home. Chicago and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in a Central Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at United Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Bulls and Milwaukee will really light up the scoreboard.
Chicago was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap on Thursday as they fell 130-124 to the Atlanta Hawks. The top scorers for Chicago were small forward DeMar DeRozan (22 points), shooting guard Zach LaVine (22 points), and center Nikola Vucevic (21 points).
Meanwhile, Milwaukee escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Miami Heat by the margin of a single free throw, 120-119. The Bucks can attribute much of their success to power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 28 points and 17 boards in addition to five assists, and point guard Jrue Holiday, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 dimes along with six rebounds. That makes it five consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least 11 rebounds.
The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 5. Now might not be the best time to take Chicago against the spread since they’ve let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Chicago is now 39-24 while Milwaukee sits at 38-25. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Chicago enters the contest with a 48.40% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. Milwaukee has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the fourth most points per game in the league at 113.7.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center — Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $112.82
Odds
The Bucks are a 5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bucks, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Milwaukee have won 17 out of their last 24 games against Chicago.
- Jan 21, 2022 – Milwaukee 94 vs. Chicago 90
- May 16, 2021 – Chicago 118 vs. Milwaukee 112
- Apr 30, 2021 – Milwaukee 108 vs. Chicago 98
- Jan 01, 2021 – Milwaukee 126 vs. Chicago 96
- Jan 20, 2020 – Milwaukee 111 vs. Chicago 98
- Dec 30, 2019 – Milwaukee 123 vs. Chicago 102
- Nov 18, 2019 – Milwaukee 115 vs. Chicago 101
- Nov 14, 2019 – Milwaukee 124 vs. Chicago 115
- Feb 25, 2019 – Milwaukee 117 vs. Chicago 106
- Feb 11, 2019 – Milwaukee 112 vs. Chicago 99
- Nov 28, 2018 – Milwaukee 116 vs. Chicago 113
- Nov 16, 2018 – Milwaukee 123 vs. Chicago 104
- Mar 23, 2018 – Milwaukee 118 vs. Chicago 105
- Jan 28, 2018 – Milwaukee 110 vs. Chicago 96
- Dec 26, 2017 – Chicago 115 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Dec 15, 2017 – Chicago 115 vs. Milwaukee 109
- Mar 26, 2017 – Chicago 109 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Dec 31, 2016 – Milwaukee 116 vs. Chicago 96
- Dec 16, 2016 – Milwaukee 95 vs. Chicago 69
- Dec 15, 2016 – Milwaukee 108 vs. Chicago 97
- Apr 03, 2016 – Chicago 102 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Mar 07, 2016 – Chicago 100 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Jan 12, 2016 – Milwaukee 106 vs. Chicago 101
- Jan 05, 2016 – Chicago 117 vs. Milwaukee 106
Injury Report for Chicago
- Lonzo Ball: Out (Knee)
- Patrick Williams: Out (Wrist)
- Alex Caruso: Out (Wrist)
Injury Report for Milwaukee
- George Hill: Out (Neck)
- Pat Connaughton: Out (Finger)
- Brook Lopez: Out (Back)
