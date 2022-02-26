Bulls vs. Grizzlies odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 26 predictions from proven computer model

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at the United Center. Chicago is 39-21 overall and 24-8 at home, while the Grizzlies are 41-20 overall and 21-10 on the road. Memphis and Chicago are two of the hottest teams in the NBA.

Bulls vs. Grizzlies spread: Bulls -1.5

Bulls vs. Grizzlies over-under: 237 points

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago will be looking to extend multiple streaks on Saturday, both as a team and individually. The Bulls have won six straight games following their 112-108 win over Atlanta on Thursday. DeMar DeRozan extended his personal streak of scoring at least 35 points on 50 percent shooting or better to eight consecutive games, which is an NBA record.

DeRozan has scored at least 30 points in nine straight games, moving within two games of the franchise record, which is held by Michael Jordan. He ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 28.3 points per game. Chicago has covered the spread in six of its last seven games and owns the best record in the Eastern Conference.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis has now lost consecutive games following its six-game winning streak earlier this month. The Grizzlies are coming off a 119-114 loss at Minnesota on Thursday night, as they were unable to overcome a 37-point effort from D’Angelo Russell. Despite the two losses, they still enter this game with the third-best record in the Western Conference.

All-Star point guard Ja Morant leads Memphis with 26.7 points, 6.8 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game. He sat out for part of the third quarter on Thursday night, but he returned for the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies have covered the spread in nine of their last 12 games.

