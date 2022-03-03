Bulls vs. Hawks prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 3 best bets from model on 71-44 run

The Atlanta Hawks take on the Chicago Bulls in an intriguing Eastern Conference matchup on Thursday evening. State Farm Arena hosts the festivities in Atlanta, with the Hawks aiming to build on a 29-32 record. The Bulls are 39-23 this season and 15-14 on the road. Trae Young (ankle) is listed as questionable for the Hawks, with John Collins (foot) listed as doubtful and Onyeka Okongwu (concussion) ruled out. Lonzo Ball (knee), Alex Caruso (wrist), and Patrick Williams (wrist) are out for the Bulls.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Atlanta. Chicago is a 4.5-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 231.5 in the latest Bulls vs. Hawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before making any Hawks vs. Bulls picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 71-44 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bulls vs. Hawks, and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Bulls vs. Hawks:

Bulls vs. Hawks spread: Bulls -4.5

Bulls vs. Hawks over-under: 231.5 points

CHI: The Bulls are 23-15 against the spread in Eastern Conference games

ATL: The Hawks are 18-20 against the spread in Eastern Conference games

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago’s offense paves the way for success. The Bulls are scoring 1.13 points per possession, a top-five mark in the NBA, and Chicago is an elite shooting team. The Bulls are in the top three of the league in field-goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free- throw percentage. They are also in the top five of the NBA in turnover rate at 13.0 percent. The Bulls attack well in transition, averaging 13 fast-break points per game, and Atlanta’s defense is susceptible.

The Hawks rank No. 25 in the NBA in defensive rating, giving up 113.1 points per 100 possessions. Atlanta also ranks No. 28 in the NBA in both turnovers created and steals per game, with the Hawks ranking No. 25 in the league in assists allowed. On defense, Chicago is very good on the glass, securing nearly 74 percent of available rebounds, and are above-average in preventing free-throw attempts for opponents.

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta’s offense is excellent by any description, but the Hawks do have other positive traits as well. Atlanta is in the top five of the NBA in defensive rebound rate, securing 73.8 percent of missed shots by opponents, and allow only 12.4 second-chance points per game. The Hawks are also in the top five of the NBA in free-throw prevention, yielding fewer than 20 attempts per game, and Chicago’s offense ranks in the bottom three of the league in offensive rebound rate and second-chance points. From there, the offense takes over, and Atlanta is No. 2 in the league in offensive efficiency. The Hawks are making 37.4 percent of 3-point attempts, No. 1 in the NBA, and are shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 80.4 percent from the free-throw line.

The Hawks also lead the NBA in turnover rate, committing a giveaway on only 12.5 percent of possessions, and Chicago’s defense ranks near the bottom of the NBA in several categories. The Bulls are No. 20 in the league in points allowed per possession while also landing in the bottom third of the NBA in turnover creation, field-goal percentage allowed and 3-point percentage allowed.

How to make Bulls vs. Hawks picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 235 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the model’s Hawks vs. Bulls pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bulls vs. Hawks? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bulls vs. Hawks spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.