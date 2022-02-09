Bulls vs. Hornets prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 9 best bets from model on 65-36 run

The Charlotte Hornets end their four-game homestand with a Wednesday night matchup against the Chicago Bulls. Both teams limp into this Eastern Conference showdown, with the Hornets losing five straight games and the Bulls losing three of their last four. Chicago has dominated this series in recent years, winning four of the last five meetings against the Hornets.

Tip-off from Charlotte is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bulls as two-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 236.5 in the latest Bulls vs. Hornets odds. Before you make any Hornets vs. Bulls picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 65-36 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bulls vs. Hornets and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Hornets vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Hornets spread: Bulls -2

Bulls vs. Hornets over-under: 236.5 points

Bulls vs. Hornets money line: Bulls -130, Hornets +110

CHI: The Bulls are 13-13-1 against the spread in road games

CHA: The Hornets are 15-10 against the spread in home games

Featured Game | Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls

Why the Bulls can cover



Chicago’s overall profile is highly impressive, headlined by a tremendous offense. The Bulls are scoring 112.9 points per 100 possessions this season, No. 4 in the NBA, and Chicago is in the top three of the league in field goal accuracy (47.8 percent), 3-point accuracy (37.3 percent) and free throw accuracy (81.6 percent). The Bulls take care of the ball very well, committing a turnover on only 13 percent of possessions, and Chicago averages 24.4 assists per game and 1.88 assists for every turnover. Chicago is putting up 14.4 fast break points per game, a top-10 figure, and the Bulls project to take advantage of Charlotte’s defense.

The Hornets are No. 24 in the NBA or worse in defensive rating, defensive rebound rate, second-chance points allowed, fast break points allowed, assists allowed, and two-point shooting allowed. Chicago’s defense also has strengths, including top-10 rankings in defensive rebound rate and second-chance points allowed. The Bulls are giving up only 20.7 free throw attempts per game, and that boosts efficiency and effectiveness.

Why the Hornets can cover

The Hornets feature one of the best offensive units in the NBA. Charlotte is averaging 113.3 points per game on average, which ranks second in the league. Forward Miles Bridges paces the Hornets in scoring, averaging 19.8 points per game. Bridges is knocking down 48.6 percent of his field goals this season, and he recorded 25 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals in Monday’s loss against Toronto.

Guard LaMelo Ball has also been a solid contributor for the Hornets this season. The 20-year-old is averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game. Ball recorded a double-double the last time he faced the Bulls, finishing with 18 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds.

How to make Hornets vs. Bulls picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning under on the total, projecting 227 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time. You can only see the model’s picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Bulls vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.