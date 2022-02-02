Bulls vs. Magic odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 1 predictions from proven computer model

The Orlando Magic will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the United Center. Chicago is 31-18 overall and 18-6 at home, while the Magic are 11-40 overall and 6-22 on the road. The Bulls have won 12 of their last 14 home games, including a win over Portland on Sunday.

Chicago is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Magic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 220.5.

Bulls vs. Magic spread: Bulls -9.5

Bulls vs. Magic over-under: 220 points

Featured Game | Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago has now won three of its last four games following a 130-116 win over Portland on Sunday. The Bulls have now scored at least 130 points on seven different occasions this season, which leads the NBA. Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan both recorded double-doubles in the win.

Chicago needs good production from Vucevic and DeRozan now that Lonzo Ball (knee) and Alex Caruso (wrist) are both sidelined with injuries. DeRozan and Zach LaVine are combining for more than 50 points per game. The Bulls have covered the spread in four of their last five games against an Eastern Conference opponent.

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando only recorded one win from Dec. 23 to Jan. 22. The Magic are now on their best run of the season, winning three of their last four games. They are coming off an upset win over Dallas, picking up a 110-108 victory as five-point underdogs.

The Magic can put together a season-best three-game winning streak with a win on Tuesday night. Guard Cole Anthony leads Orlando with 17.8 points, 6.0 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game, while Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging a double-double with 13.3 points and 10.1 rebounds. Orlando has covered the spread in five of its last seven games against Chicago.

