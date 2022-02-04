Bulls vs. Pacers odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 4 predictions from proven computer model

The Indiana Pacers and the Chicago Bulls will face off in a Central Division clash at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana is 19-34 overall and 13-14 at home, while Chicago is 32-19 overall and 13-13 on the road. The Bulls have won the last two games between these teams, including a 108-106 win on New Year’s Eve.

Chicago is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Bulls odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 231.5.

Pacers vs. Bulls spread: Bulls -2.5

Pacers vs. Bulls over-under: 232 points

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana is simply trying to get healthy following its 119-118 loss to Orlando on Wednesday. Rookie Terry Taylor scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed a career-best 16 rebounds in a double-double effort. The Pacers were without leading scorer Domantas Sabonis for the third straight game due to the league’s health and safety protocol.

Sabonis, along with Myles Turner (foot), Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) and Isaiah Jackson (ankle), will remain sidelined on Friday night. The Pacers could use another big day from Taylor, who began the season in the G League before earning a two-way contract. Indiana is winless in its last 11 games against an Eastern Conference opponent.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago has won four out of its last six games, but it is coming off a 127-120 loss at Toronto in overtime on Thursday. The Bulls are getting ready for a four-game stretch in the next five days that concludes with a game against Phoenix on Monday. Center Nikola Vucevic has recorded double-doubles in eight of his last nine games.

He had 30 points and 18 rebounds in Thursday’s loss to the Raptors. Star guard Zach LaVine is questionable to play on Friday, as he has been dealing with back spasms. The Bulls have covered the spread in five of their last seven games against an Eastern Conference team.

