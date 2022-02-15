Bulls vs. Spurs live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who’s Playing

San Antonio @ Chicago

Current Records: San Antonio 22-35; Chicago 36-21

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to United Center at 8 p.m. ET on Monday. If the matchup is anything like their 131-122 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

San Antonio was able to grind out a solid win over the New Orleans Pelicans this past Saturday, winning 124-114. It was another big night for the Spurs’ point guard Dejounte Murray, who posted a double-double on 31 points and 12 assists along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls didn’t have too much breathing room in their game with the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 106-101 win. The Bulls’ small forward DeMar DeRozan did his thing and had 38 points and five assists in addition to six boards. The contest made it Deebo’s sixth in a row with at least 31 points.

San Antonio is expected to lose this next one by 3. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped San Antonio to 22-35 and Chicago to 36-21. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

Odds

The Bulls are a 3-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulls slightly, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won eight out of their last 12 games against Chicago.

Injury Report for Chicago

Zach LaVine: Out (Knee)

Lonzo Ball: Out (Knee)

Patrick Williams: Out (Wrist)

Alex Caruso: Out (Wrist)

Injury Report for San Antonio