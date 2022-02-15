Bulls vs. Spurs odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 14 predictions from proven computer model

The Chicago Bulls will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the United Center. The Bulls are 36-21 overall and 21-8 at home, while San Antonio is 22-35 overall and 11-17 on the road. Chicago is on a three-game winning streak and San Antonio is on a two-game winning streak coming into this matchup.

Chicago is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 234.5. Before entering any Spurs vs. Bulls picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 65-36 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bulls vs. Spurs. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Spurs spread: Bulls -5.5

Bulls vs. Spurs over-under: 234 points

Featured Game | Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago pushed its winning streak to three games with Saturday’s 106-101 win over Oklahoma City. DeMar DeRozan continued his hot streak, as he has now scored 30-plus points in six consecutive games. The last Chicago player to score at least 30 points in seven straight games was Michael Jordan in 1996-97.

The Bulls trailed Oklahoma City by one point midway through the fourth quarter before using an 8-0 run to take the lead for good. Nikola Vucevic had a huge game, scoring 31 points and grabbing 15 rebounds in a double-double effort. Chicago has covered the spread in six of its last nine games.

What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio is on a two-game winning streak and has won three of its last four games. The Spurs came away with road wins at Atlanta and New Orleans on Friday and Saturday, respectively. They are heading into the fourth game of an eight-game road trip that wraps up at the end of February.

Dejounte Murray scored 31 points and dished out 112 assists in Saturday’s win, marking consecutive 30-10 games. The Spurs are expected to have Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford available after they were acquired at the trade deadline. San Antonio has won seven of its last nine games against Chicago.

How to make Spurs vs. Bulls picks

The model is leaning under on the total, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Spurs vs. Bulls? And which side covers over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.