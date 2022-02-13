Bulls vs. Thunder: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Through 1 Quarter
The point spread is against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but thus far the points are on their side. They have emerged as the frontrunner after one quarter and are ahead of the Chicago Bulls 30-22.
Oklahoma City hasn’t had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to seven points or fewer. Chicago is in a similar position to the Thunder as their squad has been held to no more than eight points.
Who’s Playing
Oklahoma City @ Chicago
Current Records: Oklahoma City 17-38; Chicago 35-21
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at United Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Bulls know how to get points on the board — the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups — so hopefully Oklahoma City likes a good challenge.
Chicago didn’t have too much trouble with the Minnesota Timberwolves at home this past Friday as they won 134-122. It was another big night for Chicago’s small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 35 points and six assists along with six rebounds. The contest made it Deebo’s fifth in a row with at least 31 points.
Meanwhile, OKC ended up a good deal behind the Philadelphia 76ers when they played this past Friday, losing 100-87. Center Derrick Favors (16 points), power forward Aleksej Pokusevski (15 points), small forward Luguentz Dort (15 points), and power forward Darius Bazley (14 points) were the top scorers for Oklahoma City.
Chicago is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (24-12), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Bulls are now 35-21 while the Thunder sit at 17-38. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Chicago ranks first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.30% on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, OKC has only been able to knock down 41.70% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. We’ll see if Chicago’s 6.60% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center — Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.99
Odds
The Bulls are a big 10-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulls as a 13-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won seven out of their last 13 games against Chicago.
- Jan 24, 2022 – Chicago 111 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Mar 16, 2021 – Chicago 123 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Jan 15, 2021 – Oklahoma City 127 vs. Chicago 125
- Feb 25, 2020 – Oklahoma City 124 vs. Chicago 122
- Dec 16, 2019 – Oklahoma City 109 vs. Chicago 106
- Dec 17, 2018 – Oklahoma City 121 vs. Chicago 96
- Dec 07, 2018 – Chicago 114 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Nov 15, 2017 – Oklahoma City 92 vs. Chicago 79
- Oct 28, 2017 – Oklahoma City 101 vs. Chicago 69
- Feb 01, 2017 – Chicago 128 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Jan 09, 2017 – Oklahoma City 109 vs. Chicago 94
- Dec 25, 2015 – Chicago 105 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Nov 05, 2015 – Chicago 104 vs. Oklahoma City 98
Injury Report for Chicago
- Nikola Vucevic: Game-Time Decision (Hip)
- Javonte Green: Game-Time Decision (Foot)
- Zach LaVine: Out (Knee)
- Lonzo Ball: Out (Knee)
- Patrick Williams: Out (Wrist)
- Alex Caruso: Out (Wrist)
Injury Report for Oklahoma City
- Derrick Favors: Out (Rest)
- Mike Muscala: Out (Ankle)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out (Ankle)
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out (Foot)
