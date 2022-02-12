Bulls vs. Thunder odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 12 predictions from proven computer model

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at the United Center. Chicago is 35-21 overall and 20-8 at home, while the Thunder are 17-38 overall and 8-20 on the road. The Bulls are now sitting just one game back of Miami at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Chicago is favored by 13 points in the latest Bulls vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 220.5.

Bulls vs. Thunder spread: Bulls -13

Bulls vs. Thunder over-under: 220 points

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago is on a two-game winning streak after recording a 134-122 win over Minnesota on Friday night. Guard DeMar DeRozan has scored at least 30 points in five straight games, averaging 37 points during the hot streak. He is the second player in Chicago history to score 35-plus points in four consecutive games, matching the legendary Michael Jordan.

Nikola Vucevic had a monster performance on Friday as well, pouring in 26 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out seven assists. Javonte Green matched his career-best of 23 points in the win. The Bulls have covered the spread in six of their last eight games.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak following its 100-87 loss at Philadelphia on Friday night. The Thunder have dropped all four of their games during the losing skid by double digits. Luguentz Dort has been a bright spot, scoring at least 15 points in eight straight games, averaging 21.3 points during that stretch.

He has had to step up in place of leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is out until at least the All-Star Break due to an ankle injury. Rookie point guard Josh Giddey is the only other Thunder player in double figures, averaging 12.1 points per game. Oklahoma City has covered the spread in four of its last five road games.

