Bulls vs. Timberwolves odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 11 prediction from proven computer model

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the United Center. Chicago is 34-21 overall and 19-8 at home, while the Timberwolves are 29-26 overall and 13-16 on the road. The Bulls are opening a six-game homestand on Friday night.

Bulls vs. Timberwolves spread: Bulls -3

Bulls vs. Timberwolves over-under: 240.5 points

Featured Game | Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago bounced back from a two-game losing streak with a 121-109 win at Charlotte on Wednesday night. The Bulls are now tied with Cleveland and Milwaukee for second place in the Eastern Conference standings, sitting just 1.5 games back of Miami for first place. Guard DeMar DeRozan leads Chicago with 27.4 points per game and will be making his third start in the All-Star Game later this month.

He ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring and has scored at least 30 points in four straight games. Two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the win over the Hornets. Chicago has covered the spread in five of its last seven games.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota had its five-game winning streak snapped in a 132-119 loss at Sacramento on Wednesday. The Timberwolves defeated the Kings by 20 points on Tuesday, so they split the back-to-back. Minnesota has only made the playoffs once in the last 17 seasons, but it is currently in the mix for one of the top six spots in the Western Conference.

Big man Karl-Anthony Towns leads the team with 24.3 points per game, while second-year guard Anthony Edwards is scoring 22.0. Point guard D’Angelo Russell had 29 points and 10 assists in Wednesday’s loss, but he is questionable for Friday’s contest due to a shin injury, as is Edwards (knee). The Timberwolves have covered the spread in nine of their last 12 games against Chicago.

