Bunnak Landon accused of killing boyfriend’s 6-year-old daughter Bella Fontenelle, leaving body in bucket

A woman from Louisiana, identified as Bunnak Landon, has been imprisoned without bail in a New Orleans suburb. She has been charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice for allegedly killing her boyfriend’s daughter, Bella Fontenelle, and leaving her body in a bucket outside the home where the child’s mother lives. Landon, also known as Hannah Landon and Bunnak Lim, is on suicide watch at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna and did not appear for a hearing. The Jefferson Parish Public Defender’s Office has been appointed to represent her.

Coroner releases cause of death for 6-year-old found dead in Harahan https://t.co/dcRSqgnSnT — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) April 27, 2023

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, Landon and the child’s father shared a home in Harahan, situated roughly two blocks from the child’s mother’s house. The victim’s father alerted the police when he woke up to find his daughter missing on Wednesday morning. Harahan Police began searching the neighborhood and later discovered the child’s body in a 10-gallon bucket on the front lawn of the child’s mother’s home. Preliminary findings from an autopsy indicated that the child died due to manual strangulation, alongside blunt force injuries to the head.

The child attended St. Matthew the Apostle school, and the school closed for two days after her death. The Jefferson Parish coroner, Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich, initially withheld information about the girl’s cause of death to share it with the family before announcing it to the public. He added that the child’s body was intact and that there was no dismemberment of any kind. Surveillance footage from a home in the neighborhood showed a woman, identified as Landon, pulling the bucket in a wagon on the street leading toward the home of Fontenelle’s mother. It is believed that Bella was killed at the father’s house and then transported to the mother’s house, according to Sheriff Lopinto.

“Child deaths are always terrible, particularly ones like this that should not have happened,” said Cvitanovich.