Burn ban update for Friday 10/14/2022 | Texas News

SHREVEPORT, La. – Increasing drought and a excessive hearth hazard are warranting extra burn bans to be issued. Here is the most recent record for the ArkLaTex as of Friday, 10/14/2022.

OKLAHOMA: McCurtain county.

ARKANSAS: Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada, Union, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller and Little River counties.

LOUISIANA: Union, Lincoln, Jackson, Winn, Natchitoches, Sabine, Red River and DeSoto parishes.

TEXAS: Sabine, Nacogdoches, Shelby, Panola, Rusk and Marion counties.

Outdoor burning is prohibited in these areas till additional discover.

