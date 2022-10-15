Burn ban update for Friday 10/14/2022 | Texas News

Texas

October 15, 2022
Chronicle Reporter


SHREVEPORT, La. – Increasing drought and a excessive hearth hazard are warranting extra burn bans to be issued.  Here is the most recent record for the ArkLaTex as of Friday, 10/14/2022.

OKLAHOMA:  McCurtain county.

ARKANSAS:  Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada, Union, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller and Little River counties.

LOUISIANA:  Union, Lincoln, Jackson, Winn, Natchitoches, Sabine, Red River and DeSoto parishes.

TEXAS:  Sabine, Nacogdoches, Shelby, Panola, Rusk and Marion counties.

Outdoor burning is prohibited in these areas till additional discover.

