Burna Boy will make history as first Nigerian artist to headline a US stadium

Burna Boy is making U.S. history with his worldwide tour, Love, Damini. The star is the first Nigerian artist to headline a stadium in the U.S., thanks to his upcoming performance at NYC’s Citi Field on July 8.

General sale tickets will be available April 7 at 10 a.m. via Onaspaceship.com, with a Citi presale running from April 4 at 10 a.m. to April 6 at 10 p.m.

Burna was one of many artists on the lineup for 2023’s Dreamville Festival last weekend. He’s also slated to perform at Coachella, and headline Afro Nation Miami and the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show.