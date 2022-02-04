Burnley vs. Watford prediction, odds, line: Expert reveals English Premier League picks, best bets for Feb. 5

It’s a battle at the bottom of the English Premier League table on Saturday when Burnley hosts Watford as both fight to avoid relegation. This matchup has been postponed twice because of COVID issues. Burnley hasn’t won a game since before Halloween, while Watford has one victory in that time frame. However, Burnley has five draws in its past nine and comes in off a scoreless stalemate with a strong Arsenal squad on Jan. 23. The Hornets have lost eight of their last nine, most recently a 3-0 setback to fellow bottom-dweller Norwich City on Jan. 21. The Clarets (1-9-8) are in last place while Watford (4-2-14) is 19th, so both are desperate for points to move back to safety.
- Burnley vs. Watford spread: Burnley -0.5 (+115)
- Burnley vs. Watford over-under: 2.5 goals
- Burnley vs. Watford money line: Burnley +120, Watford +255, Draw +215
- BUR: Wout Weghorst had 59 goals in 118 matches with Wolfsburg
- WAT: Joshua King has five goals and three assists in 18 games
Featured Game | Burnley vs. Watford
Why you should back Burnley
The Clarets have been competitive, as nine draws in 18 matches shows, but they haven’t been able to score. They have 16 goals, second-fewest in the Premier League, but have conceded 27, eighth-fewest. Maxwel Cornet has scored six times, so he could trouble a Hornets back line that has yielded 40 goals, tied for third-most in the league. The team also pulled off a surprise in bringing in forward Wout Weghorst, who joins Cornet in what should be a formidable pairing. The 6-foot-5 Dutchman had six goals in 18 games with Wolfsburg this season.
Weghorst tied for third in the Bundesliga in shots (92) and was fourth in shots on target (34) last season. He will provide a major boost for a team that is last in the EPL in both categories. Meanwhile, the Hornets will be without top scorer Emmanuel Dennis, who has eight goals but is on a booking suspension. The Clarets have lost just twice at Turf Moor this season, conceding eight goals in seven games, and the crowd will make sure to create a hostile atmosphere for the visitors.
Why you should back Watford
The Hornets have 42 more shots, with 25 more on target, than Burnley this season. They have struggled mightily, but they pulled off a major coup when they talked Roy Hodgson into leading the team. The former Liverpool and England manager retired from Crystal Palace last summer but said he wouldn’t rule out a return. He steered Palace from relegation danger in his first season there, and teams that see a midseason manager change often see a boost. Hodgson is a legendary tactician and will get the most out of a roster that has added a few new pieces.
The back line has been a major issue all season, but Hassane Kamara (Nice) and Samir (Udinese) were added during the January transfer window. They should provide more protection for Daniel Bachmann, who had a 76.1 save percentage and 13 clean sheets in 23 matches in the Championship last season.
