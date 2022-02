Our favorite former scout & NFL player, Bucky Brooks, breaks down how the Bengals secured a spot at SoFi Stadium for the 2022 Super Bowl. Brooks highlights Joe Burrow’s excellence, Cincinnati’s electric playmakers through players such as Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon, and the Bengals’ underrated pass rush through Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson.







