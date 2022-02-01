Bus lifted out of Pittsburgh bridge collapse wreckage

A bus was lifted out of the ravine Monday evening where a bridge collapsed Friday in Pittsburgh.The unbelievable scene unfolded around 5 p.m. as crowds gathered at the observation site that city officials had just opened earlier in the day.“I assumed they were going to cut that thing out of there. I never would have thought, ‘hey let’s put a big crane and pick it up over the trees,’” Jason McCullough said.Before the Port Authority bus could be lifted off of the collapsed Fern Hollow Bridge, hazmat teams made sure 125 gallons of gas were out of it. “I am just blown away by the people whose job it is to do that. What a crazy thing,” Patrick Bryant said. Crews placed ladders along the sides of the bus and straps underneath it. Then, the crane slowly lifted the bus up and over the trees hundreds of feet above Frick Park. “We were all saying it’s really amazing to see the work they are doing out here, and it’s great nobody got really hurt, so we can kind of enjoy the process and feel really proud of everyone for how hard they worked,” Katie Reed said.Watch video of the bus being lifted out of the ravine in the video player above. Officials said it could take a year or more to replace the bridge. “But like I said on Friday, compared to the potential of what could have happened here, I’ll take the inconvenience of having travel a little bit longer,” Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones said.Nobody was killed in the bridge collapse. Ten injuries were reported, with four people being taken to hospitals. The injuries were described as non-life-threatening by city officials.The collapse also ruptured a gas line, which caused a large gas leak. Some local homes were evacuated.

