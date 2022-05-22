Bus rolls onto its side in Maryland, injuring 27

A passenger bus rolled over onto its side Sunday morning, injuring 27. All 27 people suffered minor injuries when the Megabus rolled over shortly before 7 a.m. ET along Interstate 95 near Kingsville, Maryland, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

The bus was carrying 47 people when it crashed, the BCoFD said. Of the 27 people who were injured, 15 were taken to local hospitals while 12 refused further medical attention, BCoFD said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which is being investigated by Maryland State Police.

Here is a brief summary of this morning’s mass casualty response to Megabus rollover on I-95 near #Kingsville. 27 patients suffered minor injuries & 15 of those were transported. https://t.co/Ug08b2RLg4 EA pic.twitter.com/PbjoaP4XC2 — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) May 22, 2022

Dan Rodriguez, a Megabus spokesman, said in an email that the driver of the bus was among the 15 people taken to the hospital. Several of them have already been released and will be provided transportation to their final destination.

The company will be conducting a thorough review of what happened, he said, but did not have further comment on the circumstances surrounding the crash.

“Our top priority is the safety of our customers and employees,” Rodriguez said.