BusinessBeat:SeniorcottagesplannedinLongview|BusinessBeat

ThirtyseniorcottageswouldbeaddedtotheParkviewonHollybrookseniorlivingdevelopmentinaproposalmakingitswaythroughthecityofLongview’sapprovalprocess.
Thispastweek,thecity’sPlanningandZoningCommissiongaveitsapprovaltoarequesttorezone4.827acresfromgeneralretailtoaplanneddevelopment.TherequestmustnowbeconsideredbytheCityCouncil.
Parkviewprovidesindependenthousing,assistedlivingandmemorycareatitsexistingfacilityonHollybrookDrive.Intheproposal,15duplex-stylebuildings,withatotalof30units,wouldbebuiltnexttotheexistingseniorfacility.Eachofthe15duplexeswouldhaveaminimumof3,500squarefeetunderroof,amaximumof2.5storiesandaminimumoftwoparkingspots.Internalsidewalkswouldtieintothecity’snearbytrailsystem,accordingtoinformationprovidedattheplanningandzoningmeeting.
AlexGonzalez,withCapcoEngineering,representedtheproject’sdevelopersatthemeeting.Hesaidifapproved,constructionwouldlikelystarttowardtheendofsummer.
Sunbirdonthemove
SunbirdBarbecuehasn’tsaidpubliclyyetwhereitwillberelocatingafterannouncingatemporaryclosureMay14inaFacebookpost.
BryanBingham,aformerpitmasterattheMobberlyAvenueBodaciousBar-B-Q,hiswife,Kimmy,andbusinesspartnerDavidSegoviastartedSunbirdaboutayearago.TheopenedinafoodtrailerparkedattheMarketatGreenToponU.S.259inpartnershipwithGreenTopownersandbrothersNishilandVivekPatel.
“Todaywasthelastdayofserviceatourcurrentlocation.Wewerehopefultocontinuetogrowatthisspotbutunfortunatelythingsjustdidn’tworkout,”thepostsays.“Thisisn’tgoodbye,wejusthavetopivotmomentarily.Wewillbedoingpop-upsthissummer,whileweworktofindanewhomelocally.Wewillbelookingforapermanentlocation.Thankyousomuchtoeveryonewhohassupportedusfromthebeginning—wecouldn’thavedoneanyofthiswithouteachandeverysingleoneofy’all.”
Theownersdidnotimmediatelyrespondtomessagesthispastweek.
Mexicangrillrelocating
OneofjustafewrestaurantsonPineTreeRoadclosedthispastweektoprepareforamove.
Jocelyn’sMexicanGrillhadbeenat809PineTreeRoadinaformerLupe’sMexicanRestaurantforseveralyears.FelipaMurillo,whoownstherestaurantwithherfamily,saidsheexpectstoopensometimeinJuneintheformerSalsarita’sFreshMexicanGrill,at1000WalSt.inLongview.
Chuy’sLongviewlocation
PermittinghasnotbegunforaChuy’sTex-MexrestaurantinLongview.
District1CouncilmanTemCarpenterpostedascreenshotoftheChuy’sTex-MexrestaurantwebsitetohisFacebookonThursdayeveningandwrote,“Comingsoontoourbeautifultown!!!”
Carpenter,acommercialsalesrepresentativeatMcCoy’sBuildingSupply,saidincommentsonhispagethattherestaurantwillbeopeningnexttoRaisingCane’sChickenFingersonLoop281nearAirlineRoad.
Therestaurantchain,whichhaslocationsthroughouttheCentralU.S.andtheMidwest,alsohasalocationinTyler.Chuy’sstartedin1982inanabandonedbarbecuejointinAustin,accordingtoitswebsite.
Whilethecity’sdevelopmentservicesofficedidreceiveanapplicationforasignpermitfromacontractorearlierthisyearforasignthatwouldhavebeenatformerRedRobinbuildingonLoop281,thatpermitdidnotproceedandthecompanyhasn’trequestedotherpermitsatthistime.