Business

BusinessBeat:SeniorcottagesplannedinLongview|BusinessBeat

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

ThirtyseniorcottageswouldbeaddedtotheParkviewonHollybrookseniorlivingdevelopmentinaproposalmakingitswaythroughthecityofLongview’sapprovalprocess.

Thispastweek,thecity’sPlanningandZoningCommissiongaveitsapprovaltoarequesttorezone4.827acresfromgeneralretailtoaplanneddevelopment.TherequestmustnowbeconsideredbytheCityCouncil.

Parkviewprovidesindependenthousing,assistedlivingandmemorycareatitsexistingfacilityonHollybrookDrive.Intheproposal,15duplex-stylebuildings,withatotalof30units,wouldbebuiltnexttotheexistingseniorfacility.Eachofthe15duplexeswouldhaveaminimumof3,500squarefeetunderroof,amaximumof2.5storiesandaminimumoftwoparkingspots.Internalsidewalkswouldtieintothecity’snearbytrailsystem,accordingtoinformationprovidedattheplanningandzoningmeeting.

AlexGonzalez,withCapcoEngineering,representedtheproject’sdevelopersatthemeeting.Hesaidifapproved,constructionwouldlikelystarttowardtheendofsummer.

Sunbirdonthemove

SunbirdBarbecuehasn’tsaidpubliclyyetwhereitwillberelocatingafterannouncingatemporaryclosureMay14inaFacebookpost.

BryanBingham,aformerpitmasterattheMobberlyAvenueBodaciousBar-B-Q,hiswife,Kimmy,andbusinesspartnerDavidSegoviastartedSunbirdaboutayearago.TheopenedinafoodtrailerparkedattheMarketatGreenToponU.S.259inpartnershipwithGreenTopownersandbrothersNishilandVivekPatel.

“Todaywasthelastdayofserviceatourcurrentlocation.Wewerehopefultocontinuetogrowatthisspotbutunfortunatelythingsjustdidn’tworkout,”thepostsays.“Thisisn’tgoodbye,wejusthavetopivotmomentarily.Wewillbedoingpop-upsthissummer,whileweworktofindanewhomelocally.Wewillbelookingforapermanentlocation.Thankyousomuchtoeveryonewhohassupportedusfromthebeginning—wecouldn’thavedoneanyofthiswithouteachandeverysingleoneofy’all.”

Theownersdidnotimmediatelyrespondtomessagesthispastweek.

Mexicangrillrelocating

OneofjustafewrestaurantsonPineTreeRoadclosedthispastweektoprepareforamove.

Jocelyn’sMexicanGrillhadbeenat809PineTreeRoadinaformerLupe’sMexicanRestaurantforseveralyears.FelipaMurillo,whoownstherestaurantwithherfamily,saidsheexpectstoopensometimeinJuneintheformerSalsarita’sFreshMexicanGrill,at1000WalSt.inLongview.

Chuy’sLongviewlocation

PermittinghasnotbegunforaChuy’sTex-MexrestaurantinLongview.

District1CouncilmanTemCarpenterpostedascreenshotoftheChuy’sTex-MexrestaurantwebsitetohisFacebookonThursdayeveningandwrote,“Comingsoontoourbeautifultown!!!”

Carpenter,acommercialsalesrepresentativeatMcCoy’sBuildingSupply,saidincommentsonhispagethattherestaurantwillbeopeningnexttoRaisingCane’sChickenFingersonLoop281nearAirlineRoad.

Therestaurantchain,whichhaslocationsthroughouttheCentralU.S.andtheMidwest,alsohasalocationinTyler.Chuy’sstartedin1982inanabandonedbarbecuejointinAustin,accordingtoitswebsite.

Whilethecity’sdevelopmentservicesofficedidreceiveanapplicationforasignpermitfromacontractorearlierthisyearforasignthatwouldhavebeenatformerRedRobinbuildingonLoop281,thatpermitdidnotproceedandthecompanyhasn’trequestedotherpermitsatthistime.

—BusinessBeatappearsSunday.Ifyouhaveitemsforthecolumn,[email protected];mailtoBusinessSection,LongviewNews-Journal,P.O.box1792,Longview,TX75606;orcall(903)237-7744.





Sourcelink

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram