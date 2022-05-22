BusinessDigest:Sunday,May22,2022|LocalNews

Skip to content
CityofLongviewsanitationdriverrecognized
CrisHudson,aseniorequipmentoperatorforthecityofLongview’sSanitationDepartment,placedsecondintheTxSWANARoad-E-OinAprilinLubbock.TxSWANAistheLoneStarChapteroftheSolidWasteAssociationofNorthAmerica.
Hudson,whohasbeenwiththecity’ssanitationdepartmentfor12years,placedintherearloaderskillscompetition.Shealsowonasecondplacein2012.
HudsonwillparticipateintheInternationalRoad-E-OinElPasoinOctober.
RobroyStainlessofGilmerwinsaward
RobroyStainless,adivisionofRobroyIndustriesinGilmer,wonthe2022“EC&MMagazineProductOfTheYear”AwardintheFittings(ConduitandCable)categoryinrecognitionofRobroyStainlessstainlesssteelconduithubs.
RobroyStainlessconduithubsareusedtoterminatestainlesssteelrigidconduitsafelyandsecurelytoaboxorenclosure.Availableintraditionalandhygienicdesigns,the316stainlesshubprovideslongdependableserviceinapplicationswherecorrosionresistanceand/orcompliancewithhygienicprinciplesarerequired.Additionally,RobroyStainlessconduithubsareavailableinhalf-inch,three-fourthsofaninchand1-inchtradesizeswithagroundinglocknutandarethirdpartycertifiedforbondingandgrounding.
Traditionalconduithubsaretypicallyusedinmanufacturingprocessfacilitiesandlocationswherecorrosionisanissue,suchaschemical,gasandoilprocessing,nuclear,water,wastewaterfacilities,andpulpandpapermanufacturing.
Hygienicconduithubsaretypicallyusedinfacilitieswherecorrosionandhygieneareconcerns.Typicalfacilitiesarethoseinthefoodandbeverageandpharmaceuticalverticals.Theseverticalsarealsocommonlyincludinggovernmentallyregulatedfacilities.
JarvisChristian,WorkforceSolutionssetjobfair
JarvisChristianUniversityinHawkinsandWorkforceSolutionsofEastTexaswillhostaworkforcefairforthepublicfrom9a.m.tonoonTuesday.
ThejobfairwillbeintheAuxiliaryGymnasiumoftheE.W.RandCenterGymnasiumontheJarvisChristianUniversitycampus,U.S.89EastatPR7631inHawkins.
JarvisChristianUniversity’sAdultandContinuingEducationservesinpartnershipwithEastTexasCouncilofGovernments,asanaffiliate-siteaccesspointfor14countiesinruralEastTexas.Masksandhandsanitizerwillbeavailableattheentranceoftheauxiliarygymbutareoptional.OptionalfreeCOVID-19testingwillbesetupintheMirrorRoomoftheRandBuildingfrom8:30to11a.m.forpeoplewhowouldliketobetested.
Representativesfromallindustriesarehiring,includingwarehousing,manufacturing,retailtrade,daycarecenters,lawenforcement,realestaterentalandleasing,restaurants,hotelsandstaffingservices.ContactRobertReaginsat(903)747-1330orgotoEastTexasWorkforce.orgformoreinformation.
UTHealthEastTexasEMSearnsaccreditation
UTHealthEastTexasEMShasearnedafifthconsecutive,three-yearaccreditationfromtheCommissiononAccreditationofAmbulanceServicesforitscompliancewithnationalstandardsofexcellence,receivingaperfectscorefromthereviewers.
UTHealthEastTexasEMSisoneof180ambulanceservicesinthecountrytosuccessfullycompletethevoluntaryreviewprocess,whichincludedcompletionofacomprehensiveapplicationandon-sitereviewbynationalexpertsinemergencymedicalservices,UTHealthreported.
Arabelladirectorgraduatesfromleadershipclass
JamieQuebedeaux
SpecialtotheNews-Journal
JamieQuebedeaux,executivedirectorofseniorlivingcommunityArabellaofKilgore,hasgraduatedfromthe2021-2022E4LeadershipclassinKilgore.
ParticipantsintheE4Leadershipprogramlearnaboutgovernment,civicorganizations,education,socialservices,healthcare,economicdevelopmentandbuildlocalbusinessrelationships.TheyattendedmeetingsattheChamberofCommerce,KilgoreCityCouncil,GreggorRuskCountycommissionerscourts,andKilgoreschooldistrictstogainexperience.Participantswerealsoencouragedtoattendnonprofitagencyboardmeetingsoftheirchoice.
TheE4Leadershipclassroundedoutitsexperiencebyselectingacommunityserviceproject.TheychosetoplanandorganizetheSesquicentennialCelebrationofthecityofKilgore.Thisevent,presentedbythe2021-2022E4LeadershipClass,willbeat7p.m.Oct.1atTheTexanTheater,at201S.KilgoreSt.
ENTspecialistjoinsChristusTrinityClinic
Dr.MarkLittlejohn
Dr.MarkLittlejohn,anearnoseandthroatspecialist,hasjoinedChristusTrinityClinic-Longview.
Littlejohnisafifth-generationEastTexanwithapassionforpatientcareandmorethan30yearsofexperience.HereceivedhisundergraduateeducationatBaylorUniversitybeforeearninghismedicaldegreefromtheUniversityofTexasMedicalBranch,Galveston,wherehealsocompletedhisotolaryngology-headandnecksurgeryresidency.Littlejohnisboard-certifiedinotolaryngologyandisawell-knownmemberoftheEastTexasmedicalcommunity,havingpracticedinLongviewformorethan20years.
“Havingbeenhere,servingthepatientsofEastTexasforsolong,I’vehadtheopportunitytotreatthepeopleofthiscommunityandbuildrelationships,”Littlejohnsaid.“Fromallergiesandsinusinfectionstochronicearinfections,chronictonsillitis,hearingloss,sleepapnea,acidreflux,andtreatingnodulesortumorsinthefaceandneck—ENTisacriticallyimportantresourceforthepeopleofLongviewandEastTexas.I’mexcitedtobehere,andisaprivilegetobeback.”
LittlejohnseespatientsatChristusTrinityClinicMedicalPlazaIII,at705E.MarshallAve.Suite4003inLongview.Formoreinformation,call(903)315-4ENT(4368).
ChristusHealthlaunchesvirtualvisits
ChristusHealthhaslaunchedChristusOnDemandCare,offeringvirtualvisitsforpatientstomeetwithacaregiverthroughlivevideofromtheirsmartphone,tabletorcomputerfortheirurgentcareneedsfrom7a.m.to7p.m.everydayoftheweek,andholidays.Thisnewservicecomplimentsscheduledvirtualvisitsthatarealreadyinhighdemandandavailabletonewandexistingpatients.
“ChristusOnDemandCaremeansnocommuteandnobusywaitingroom.Peoplewillalwayshaveanoptiontoseetheirdoctorinperson.Still,wewantthemtohaveanotherlevelofconvenience,comfortandsafetyshouldtheyneedthat,”saidPaulGenerale,executivevicepresidentandchiefstrategyofficerwithChristusHealth.
ChristusOnDemandCareproviderscantreatanythingfromallergiesorrashestoflu.ThevirtualvisitallowssomeonetobeplacedinaqueueandtobeseenquicklybythefirstavailableChristusboard-certifiedprovider.Expectedwaittimesarenolongerthan30minutesandarecurrentlyaveragingawaitofjustafewminutes.
FirstofferedtoChristusassociates,thecareisopentocommunitiesthroughoutTexasandLouisiana.Anyonewhomightneedavirtualvisitneedsasmartphone(iPhoneorAndroid)device,iPad,tablet,laptop,oracomputerwithaworkingcameraandmicrophone.
Accesstheon-demandcareatchristushealth.org/virtual-medicine.