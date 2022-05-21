BusinessHighlights:USstocks’laterally,Hyundai’splans

Skip to content
___ Final-hourrallyyanksWallStreetfrommawofbearmarket NEWYORK(AP)—WallStreetrumbledtotheedgeofabearmarketFridayafteranotherdropforstocksbrieflysenttheS&P500morethan20%belowitspeaksetearlythisyear.TheS&P500wasdownasmuchas2.3%forthedaybeforeafuriouslasthourofbuyingsentittoatinygain.Itfinished18.7%belowitsrecord.Thetumultuoustradingcappedaseventhstraightlosingweek,itslongestsuchstreaksince2001.Risinginterestrates,highinflation,thewarinUkraine,andaslowdowninChina’seconomyareallpunishingstocksandraisingfearsaboutapossibleU.S.recession. ___ Muskdeniessexualmisconductallegationbyflightattendant NEWYORK(AP)—TeslaandSpaceXCEOElonMuskhasdeniedaclaimofsexualmisconductbyaSpaceXflightattendantwhoworkedonhisprivatejetin2016.AreportbyBusinessInsidersaidSpaceXpaidthewoman$250,000inseverancein2018inexchangeforheragreeingnottofilealawsuitoverherclaim.TheBusinessInsiderreportwasbasedonanaccountbytheflightattendant’sfriend,whosaidtheflightattendanttoldherabouttheincidentshortlyafterithappened.Musk,whoisintheprocessofbuyingTwitter,usedtheplatformtorespondtotheallegation,sayingthe“wildaccusations”are“utterlyuntrue.” ___ Hyundaiannounces$5.5BelectricvehicleplantinGeorgia ELLABELL,Ga.(AP)—HyundaiMotorGroupofficialsconfirmedFridaythecompanywillspend$5.5billiononahugeelectricvehicleplantnearSavannahthatwillemploythousands—adealGeorgia’sgovernorcalledthelargesteconomicdevelopmentprojectinthestate’shistory.HyundaiMotorGroupCEOJaehoonChangmadetheannouncementwithGov.BrianKempatthesiteofthefuturefactoryinBryanCounty,wherestateandlocalofficialspurchasedaflat,sprawlingtractfor$61millionlastyearinhopesofluringamajormanufacturer.Hyundaisaiditplanstoemployatleast8,100workersattheGeorgiaplant,whereitwillassembleelectricvehiclesaswellasvehiclebatteries. ___ Yellen’sglobaltaxplanmeetsresistanceabroadandathome KOENIGSWINTER,Germany(AP)—LastJuly,TreasurySecretaryJanetYellencelebrateditasa“historicday”whenmorethan100nationsagreedtoaglobalminimumtaxdealmeanttoreformandequalizetheworld’seconomy.Thisweek,asshemetwithGroupofSevenfinanceministersinGermany,shefoundherselfinsistingthatprospectsformovingaheadwiththeideaareatleast“nothopeless.”Theplanisrunningupagainstnewresistanceabroadandolddivisionsathomeasfreshglobalconcernstakecenterstage.TheongoingwarinUkraine,thethreatofrisingfoodinsecurity,crushinginflationandotherurgentmattershavestolenfinanceministers’attentionawayfromputtingtheplaninplacebeforea2023deadline. ___ MiningcompaniesbackawayfromBrazil’sIndigenousareas RIODEJANEIRO(AP)—Someoftheworld’sbiggestminingcompanieshavewithdrawnrequeststoresearchandextractmineralsonIndigenouslandinBrazil’sAmazonrainforest,andrepudiatedBrazilianPresidentJairBolsonaro’seffortstolegalizeminingactivityintheareas.TheBrazilianMiningAssociation,whichrepresentsaround130companies,conductedaninternalsurveyofitsmembersearlierthisyear.Forthefirsttimeindecades,noneofthecompanieshavecurrentresearchorminingapplicationsforgold,tin,nickel,ironandotheroresinIndigenousareas,hesaid.Neitherthesurveynoritsresultshavebeenreportedpreviously. ___ DrivermuststandtrialfordeadlyTeslacrashinCalifornia COMPTON,Calif.(AP)—AjudgesaysadriverwhousedaTeslaonautopilotmuststandtrialforacrashnearLosAngelesthatkilledtwopeople.ThejudgeruledThursdaythatthere’senoughevidencetotry27-year-oldKevinRiadformanslaughter.He’spleadednotguiltytothecharges.ProsecutorssayRiad’sTeslaModelShitanothercarat74mphafterblowingthrougharedlightattheendofafreewayinGardenain2019.It’sbelievedtobethefirstfelonyprosecutionintheU.S.againstadriverusingapartiallyautomateddrivingsystem.Teslasaysdriversmustalwaysbeattentiveandreadytointervenewhenthesystemisactivated. ___ TheAPInterview:UStraderep.seesopportunityinrecovery BANGKOK(AP)—ThetopU.S.tradenegotiatorsayswithworldeconomiesallsufferingfrommorethantwoyearsofthecoronaviruspandemicandglobalsupplyproblemsexacerbatedbyRussia’sinvasionofUkraine,theUnitedStateshasan“incredibleopportunity”toengagewithothernationsandforgenewpartnershipsandagreements.AheadofaplannedannouncementwithPresidentJoeBidenofanewIndo-PacificEconomicFramework,U.S.TradeRepresentativeKatherineTaitoldTheAssociatedPressthatthetimeisripefortheproposal.Shesays:“Idon’tthinkanybody’seconomyisstrongerbecauseofCOVIDandthereisaprettypervasivesenseofanxietyabouthowwerecover.Iactuallythinkthatthispresentsanincredibleopportunity.” ___ FarmersuesVWoverclimatechange;Germancourthasdoubts BERLIN(AP)—AcourtinGermanycasthasdoubtonclaimsbyaGermanfarmerthatautomakerVolkswagenispartlyresponsiblefortheimpactthatglobalwarmingishavingonhisfamilybusiness.Theplaintiffallegesthatdriersoilandheavierrainsduetoclimatechangeareharminghisfields,cattleandcommercialforests.HeclaimsthatVWastheworld’ssecond-biggestautomakerhascontributedtothedamage.ButGermannewsagencydpareportedthataregionalcourtinthewesterntownofDetmoldaskedtheplaintiffonFridaytoprovidemoredetailstobackuptheirarguments.ThecaseissupportedbyGreenpeace,whichhasbackedsimilarlegaleffortsinGermanytoholdcompaniesandthegovernmentaccountableforclimatechange. ___ TheS&P500endedup0.57points,orlessthan0.1%,to3,901.36.TheDowJonesIndustrialAveragerose8.77points,orlessthan0.1%,to31,261.90.TheNasdaqfell33.88points,or0.3%,to11,354.62.TheRussell2000indexofsmallercompaniesdropped2.96points,or0.2%,to1,773.27.
