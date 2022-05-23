BusinessNews:Jobs…RayRichards&peanutbutter

MoreAmericansappliedforjoblessaidlastweek,butthetotalnumberofAmericanscollectingunemploymentbenefitsisata53-yearlow.Applicationsforunemploymentbenefitsroseby21,000to218,000. ThetotalnumberofAmericanscollectingjoblessbenefitsfortheweekendingMay7fellagainfromthepreviousweek,to1,317,000. That’sthefewestsinceDecember27,1969.
Averagelong-termU.S.mortgageratesretreatedmodestlythispastweek,butinterestonthekey30-yearloanremainsatdecade-highlevels.MortgagebuyerFreddieMacreportedThursdaythatthe30-yearrateslippedto5.25%from5.3%lastweek.Bycontrast,theaverageratestoodat3%ayearago.
ThepandemicvastlychangedthewayAmericansspendmoneyandnowastheyreturntopre-pandemicbehavior,they’retrippingupretailersagain.Thatdynamichasonlybeenintensifiedinrecentmonthsasinflationjumpssharply,andthelatestfinancialreportfromTargetunderscorethechallenges.TargetreportedWednesdaythatitsprofittumbled52%comparedwiththesameperiodlastyearinanenvironmentofrisingcostsforthingslikefuel,andalsoalighteningquickreturnbyconsumerstomorenormalizedspending.
NorthDakota’sAprilnotseasonallyadjustedunemploymentratewas2.5percent.Theunemploymentratedecreased0.8ofapercentagepointbetweenMarchandApril.April2021’sratewas1.7percentagepointshigherthanthecurrentrate. Atotalof10,243NorthDakotanswereinsearchofajoblastmonth.
Minnesota’sunemploymentratetickeddownthree-tenthsofapointto2.2%inAprilfrom2.5%inMarch. It’sthelowestleveleverrecordedsincesuchinformationstartedbeingreportedbackin1976,accordingtonumbersreleasedtodaybytheMinnesotaDepartmentofEmploymentandEconomicDevelopment(DEED).
NorthDakota’seightcommercialserviceairportspostedatotalof76,553airlinepassengerboardingsduringthemonthofApril,2022.Thisisa23%increasefromthe62,168boardingsthatthestateexperiencedinApril,2021. Itisalsoapproximately17%belowApril2019’spre-pandemicpassengercountsof92,063. Atotalof7,640passengerswentthroughthegatesoftheGrandForksAirportlastmonth.
Afederalappealscourthasruledthatdetailsofsomeoftheconversationsbetweenthenation’sfourlargestrailroadsabouttheirratescannowbeincludedinlawsuitschallengingbillionsofdollarstheychargedtheircustomers.TherulingwilllikelysetupmoreargumentsasUnionPacific,BNSF,NorfolkSouthernandCSXrailroadsdefendthemselvesagainstdozensoflawsuitsaccusingthemofconspiringtoinflatetheirratesbetween2003and2007withcoordinatedfuelsurcharges.
TheJ.M.SmuckerCo.isrecallingselectJif®peanutbutterproductssoldintheU.S.duetopotentialSalmonellacontamination. Therecalledpeanutbutterwasdistributednationwideinretailstoresandotheroutlets.Recalledproductsincludetheproductsbelowwithlotcodes1274425–2140425.Lotcodesareincludedalongsidebest-if-used-bydate.
Fordisaskingtheownersof350,000vehiclesintotakethemtodealersforrepairsincludingabout39,000thatshouldbeparkedoutdoorsbecausetheenginescancatchfire.FordsaysinU.S.governmentdocumentspostedthatitdoesn’tknowwhat’scausingfiresinsome2021FordExpeditionandLincolnNavigatorSUVs.Theautomakeralsoisrecallingabout310,000heavy-dutytrucksbecausethedriver’sairbagmaynotinflateinacrash.
Harley-Davidsonisannouncingatwo-weeksuspensionofvehicleassemblyandmostshipments,citingaregulatorycomplianceissuewithoneofitssuppliers.Harley-Davidsonsaysthedecisionwasmade“outofanabundanceofcaution”afterthecompanyreceivedinformationfromasupplierofoneofitscomponentparts.Thecompany,likemostglobalmanufacturers,wasalreadystrugglingwithsupplyissues.
UNDistalkingtoaprivatedeveloperabout12acresofunusedlandneartheRayRichardsGolfCourse. Ifthegroundleaseagreementbecomesarealitytheproceedswouldbeusedtosupportthecourse. UNDofficialstoldarecentmeetingoftheSHBEBudgetandFinanceCommitteethatfamilyofthelateRayRichardsaresupportiveoftheplan.
AselectioncommitteeisrecommendingICONArchitectsbefiredtohelpdevelopanewValleyMiddleSchoolproject. ThreefirmsrespondedtotheGrandForksSchoolDistrictRFQforservices. ThedistrictistargetingaSeptember27thelectiondatefora$55milliondollarbondissueforconstruction. TheschoolboardwillreviewtheselectionMondaynight.
AltendorfTruckinghasreceivedaSafetyAwardfromGreatWestCasualtyCompany. Theprogramrecognizesmotorcarriersbasedonyear-endpreventablecrashresults. TheMinto-basedtruckingcompanystatedin1948. Altendorfreceiveda“Gold”awardfromGreatWest.
GroundbreakingceremoniesaresetonMay25thforthenewWestFargofireheadquarters. Thetotalcostofconstructionis$18.5milliondollars. Thestationisexpectedtobecompletedin2023. EAPCArchitectsandEngineerswasselectedtodesignandconstructthebuilding. ThecompanyisheadquarteredinGrandForks.
IncomeeligibilityguidelinesfortheNorthDakotaSpecialSupplementalNutritionProgramforWomen,InfantsandChildren(WIC)haveincreased. Afamilyoffourcanearnupto$4,279eachmonthtomeetthenewWICincomeeligibilityrequirements. WIChasbeenprovidinghealthyfood,nutritioneducationandcommunitysupportformorethan40years.
TheBoardofTrusteesoftheMinnesotaStateCollegesandUniversitieshasnamedAmyJorgensontoserveasChiefAuditOfficer.Since2020,JorgensonhasservedMinnesotaManagementandBudget(MMB)asthedirectoroftheCOVID-19ResponseAccountabilityOffice. TheappointmentbecomeseffectiveJune22.
CodySchulerhasjoinedtheACLUofNorthDakotaasadvocacymanager. Schulerwilloverseetheorganization’slegislative,publiceducationandadvocacyeffortsandisresponsiblefordevelopingissuecampaignstoadvancecivillibertiesandcivilrightsinNorthDakota. PriortojoiningtheACLUofNorthDakota,SchulerservedasexecutivedirectoroftheFMCoalitiontoEndHomelessness.