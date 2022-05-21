BusinessNews:StewartToyotaAssistantServiceManagerearnstopaward|News

StewartToyotaAssistantServiceManagerTerryKeetonrecentlyearnedtheTopPerformerAwardforherleadershipandcustomerserviceinthecompany’sGulfStatesarea.
InadditiontoKeeton’sprimaryrolewritingupserviceorders,theeight-yearemployeesaidsheenjoysthecustomerserviceherjoballowshertoprovide.
“I’vealwaysbeenapeopleperson,”shesaid.
ServiceManagerGaryGatlissestimatedKeetoncompetedagainstabout180otherASMs,sotheawardwastrulyanhonor.
“Thisdoesn’tjustmeanshewroteupmoreserviceticketsthananyoneelse,”hesaid.“Shewasrewardedbasedoncustomerservice,qualityofcareandthetimelinesswithwhichshegetsworkdoneandourcustomersbackontheroad.”
Keetonsaidshedidnotearntheawardalone,assheispartofanexceptionalteam.
“OurservicemangerGary(Gatliss),hasbeengreat,”shesaid.“HetaughtusallalotandPaulandBrentStewartareexcellentpeopletoworkfor.”