BusinessNews:StewartToyotaAssistantServiceManagerearnstopaward|News

May 20, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
StewartToyotaAssistantServiceManagerTerryKeetonrecentlyearnedtheTopPerformerAwardforherleadershipandcustomerserviceinthecompany’sGulfStatesarea.

InadditiontoKeeton’sprimaryrolewritingupserviceorders,theeight-yearemployeesaidsheenjoysthecustomerserviceherjoballowshertoprovide.

“I’vealwaysbeenapeopleperson,”shesaid.

ServiceManagerGaryGatlissestimatedKeetoncompetedagainstabout180otherASMs,sotheawardwastrulyanhonor.

“Thisdoesn’tjustmeanshewroteupmoreserviceticketsthananyoneelse,”hesaid.“Shewasrewardedbasedoncustomerservice,qualityofcareandthetimelinesswithwhichshegetsworkdoneandourcustomersbackontheroad.”

Keetonsaidshedidnotearntheawardalone,assheispartofanexceptionalteam.

“OurservicemangerGary(Gatliss),hasbeengreat,”shesaid.“HetaughtusallalotandPaulandBrentStewartareexcellentpeopletoworkfor.”







