Businessownerpushesforrenewedcannabislegalization

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
CHARLOTTE,N.C.—ACharlotteCBDbusinessownerandlicensedpharmacisthopeshempremainslegalinNorthCarolina,forherselfandforhercommunity. 

WhatYouNeedToKnow
  • JoslynBrown,ownerofBlueFlowersCannabis,hostedthesecondannualQueenCityCannabisCuponSaturday

  • Theexemptionthatlegalizedhemp,thecannabisplantthatexpertssaysislessintoxicatingthanmarijuana,issettoexpireJune30

  • N.C.legislatorsaresettodiscuss TheCompassionateCareAct inthecurrentlegislativesession,whichcouldlegalizemedicalmarijuana 

JoslynBrownusesCBDfaithfully.

“Itakeiteveryday,twiceadaytohelpreducetheinflammationthatIhaveinmybody,becauseIhaveCrohn’s,”Brownsaid.

Crohn’sdiseaseisachronicillnesswhichcausespainandswellinginthebowels. 

“Sometimesitcanbereallydebilitatingandcausemetonotwanttogetonwiththeday,”Brownsaid.

BrownturnedtoCBDproducts,derivedfromthecannabishempplant,aftershelearnedithasanti-inflammatoryproperties.HempiscurrentlylegalinNorthCarolina,aslongasitcontainslessthan.3%ofTHC,whichistheintoxicatingelementincannabis. 

Theexemptionthatlegalizedhemp,thecannabisplantthatexpertssaysislessintoxicatingthanmarijuana,issettoexpireJune30. 

AsofMay19,NorthCarolinaisoneofsixstatesthatdoesnothaveahempproductionplanapprovedbytheU.S.DepartmentofAgriculture.So,youwouldhavetogetlicensedthroughtheUSDAtoproducehempintheTarHeelState.

Asalicensedpharmacist,BrowndecidedtohelpotherpeopleandopenedBlueFlowersCannabis—astorethatsellscannabisproductsfromalloverthecountry.

OnSunday,shehostedthe2ndQueenCityCannabisCupFestivalatArmoredCowBrewing.Itwasachanceforotherbusinessestoshowofftheirproductstoo.But,Brown’sbusinessandthefestivalcouldbeinjeopardy. 

In2018,NorthCarolinalawmakersremoved”industrialhemp”fromthestate’sControlledSubstancesAct—makingitlegaltoproducetheplant.But,iflegislatorsdon’tpassaplantoregulatehemp,theexemptionwillexpireJune30,makinghempillegalagainandputtingBrownatrisk. 

“IfNorthCarolinadoesn’thaveregulationsallowinghempbusinessestooperateinthestate,thenIcouldpotentiallynothaveabusinessanymore,”shesaid,oraccesstoCBDproducts.

Brownhopeslegislatorslegalizehemppermanentlyandtakeitastepfurtherbydecriminalizingallcannabisproducts,includingmarijuana.Shecallscurrentlawsunfair.

“JustbecauseIlooklikeIdo,orthatIhaveacollegedegree,thatIcanstartthisbusinessandsellthisproductandmakeaprofit,whenmanypeoplewhodon’tlooklikemeorlivedinadifferentneighborhoodaregettingarrestedforit,”shesaid.

AccordingtotheAmericanCivilLibertiesUnion,marijuanauseisaboutthesameamongBlackandwhitepeople,butBlackpeoplearenearlyfourtimesaslikelytobearrestedformarijuanapossession.

StatelawmakersaresettodiscussTheCompassionateCareActinthecurrentlegislativesession.It’saSenatebillthatcouldmakemedicalmarijuanalegalforpeoplewithcertainmedicalconditions.





