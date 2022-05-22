Businessownerpushesforrenewedcannabislegalization

CHARLOTTE,N.C.—ACharlotteCBDbusinessownerandlicensedpharmacisthopeshempremainslegalinNorthCarolina,forherselfandforhercommunity.
- JoslynBrown,ownerofBlueFlowersCannabis,hostedthesecondannualQueenCityCannabisCuponSaturday
- Theexemptionthatlegalizedhemp,thecannabisplantthatexpertssaysislessintoxicatingthanmarijuana,issettoexpireJune30
- N.C.legislatorsaresettodiscuss
TheCompassionateCareAct inthecurrentlegislativesession,whichcouldlegalizemedicalmarijuana
JoslynBrownusesCBDfaithfully.
“Itakeiteveryday,twiceadaytohelpreducetheinflammationthatIhaveinmybody,becauseIhaveCrohn’s,”Brownsaid.
Crohn’sdiseaseisachronicillnesswhichcausespainandswellinginthebowels.
“Sometimesitcanbereallydebilitatingandcausemetonotwanttogetonwiththeday,”Brownsaid.
BrownturnedtoCBDproducts,derivedfromthecannabishempplant,aftershelearnedithasanti-inflammatoryproperties.HempiscurrentlylegalinNorthCarolina,aslongasitcontainslessthan.3%ofTHC,whichistheintoxicatingelementincannabis.
AsofMay19,NorthCarolinais
Asalicensedpharmacist,BrowndecidedtohelpotherpeopleandopenedBlueFlowersCannabis—astorethatsellscannabisproductsfromalloverthecountry.
OnSunday,shehostedthe2ndQueenCityCannabisCupFestivalatArmoredCowBrewing.Itwasachanceforotherbusinessestoshowofftheirproductstoo.But,Brown’sbusinessandthefestivalcouldbeinjeopardy.
In2018,NorthCarolinalawmakersremoved”industrialhemp”fromthestate’s
“IfNorthCarolinadoesn’thaveregulationsallowinghempbusinessestooperateinthestate,thenIcouldpotentiallynothaveabusinessanymore,”shesaid,oraccesstoCBDproducts.
Brownhopeslegislatorslegalizehemppermanentlyandtakeitastepfurtherbydecriminalizingallcannabisproducts,includingmarijuana.Shecallscurrentlawsunfair.
“JustbecauseIlooklikeIdo,orthatIhaveacollegedegree,thatIcanstartthisbusinessandsellthisproductandmakeaprofit,whenmanypeoplewhodon’tlooklikemeorlivedinadifferentneighborhoodaregettingarrestedforit,”shesaid.
AccordingtotheAmericanCivilLibertiesUnion,marijuanauseisaboutthesameamongBlackandwhitepeople,butBlackpeoplearenearlyfourtimesaslikelytobe
Statelawmakersaresettodiscuss