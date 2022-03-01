Buyers head to the hills for record rural Texas land sales

With the shortage of properties for sale in Texas metro areas, buyers are heading to the hills to make land buys.

Statewide rural land sales were up almost 18% in 2021.

Rural property purchases set a record despite a downturn in the final months of the year, according to a new report from the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University.

“There were 9,055 Texas land sales in 2021,” Dr. Charles Gilliland, research economist with the Texas Real Estate Research Center, said in the new report.

More than 846,000 acres of rural Texas changed hands last year, an increase of 53% from 2020.

“This continues to be the most active period in Texas land market history,” said Gilliland, who has tracked the market 40 years.

Fourth quarter rural property sales dropped significantly from a year earlier. But that was compared with the late months of 2020 that saw a huge surge in purchases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Fourth quarter 2020 was crazy,” said Gilliland. “So anything near normal looks pretty calm by comparison.

“The fourth quarter 2021 drop may just be the result of a lack of inventory to sell.”

The typical rural Texas tract size sold in 2021 was more than 1,300 acres. And prices last year rose 29% to $3,954 per acre statewide.

“Total dollar volume reached a record $3.4 billion, up 97.6% over 2020,” Gilliland said.

All areas of the state saw a jump in rural land purchases last year, as buyers sought properties outside of the metro areas for personal use or investments.

But Gilliland wonders if the rural land rush might level off.

“Facts suggest Texas land markets may be returning to a more normal level of activity,” he said. “On the other hand, despite the smaller number of fourth quarter sales, brokers report they are still very busy working with numerous prospective buyers.

“Some brokers even see activity picking up.”