By the numbers: America’s deadliest mass shootings

The July 4 mass taking pictures at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, which left at the least seven folks lifeless and dozens injured, got here on the heels of a number of different devastating shootings round the nation. The FBI recurrently chronicles active shooter incidents. Because there isn’t any set definition of a mass taking pictures, the knowledge can seem completely different relying on the supply. In this gallery, we included shootings that happened primarily in public and wherein the victims had been overwhelmingly not associated to the perpetrator. Some of the shooters started their rampages at house after which moved into the public locations. Some shooters moved from place to put, killing folks alongside the approach, and others killed all of their victims in a single specific location. These are a few of the deadliest mass shootings in American historical past.

Pinelake nursing house, 2009 (8 lifeless) AP

In 2009, Robert Stewart entered a nursing house in Carthage, North Carolina and shot 11 folks. Eight died and three had been wounded. Stewart was shot by a police officer at the scene and was finally sentenced to over 100 years in jail.

Craig, Alaska fishing boat, 1982 (8 lifeless) City of Craig by way of Facebook

This case stays unsolved greater than three many years later. In 1982, Mark Coulthurst, his pregnant spouse, Irene, their two younger kids and a bunch of teenage deckhands had been all shot to loss of life and burned with their fishing boat in the waters off of Craig, a tiny Alaskan village.

Howard Johnson’s New Orleans, 1973 (8 lifeless) AP

In 1973, Mark Essex, 23, shot eight folks to loss of life and wounded at the least 10 extra at the Howard Johnson’s resort in downtown New Orleans. The lifeless included patrons, staff and several other cops.

Goleta, California postal facility, 2006 (7 lifeless, plus the shooter) AP

Jennifer San Marco, a former U.S. Postal Service worker, entered the Goleta mail sorting facility in January 2006. San Marco shot seven staff to loss of life earlier than taking her personal life.

Miami welding store, 1982 (8 lifeless) Google Street View

On August 20, 1982, center faculty instructor Carl Brown took a 12-gauge shotgun into Bob Moore’s welding store in Miami. Brown killed eight folks and wounded three. He fled the scene however was later killed by witnesses in a automotive.

Wedgwood Baptist Church, 1999 (8 lifeless, plus gunman) AP

In 1999, teenagers had been gathered at the Wedgwood Baptist Church in Forth Worth, Texas for a prayer rally when Larry Gene Ashbrook entered with two handguns. Along with the eight lifeless, seven folks had been injured. Ashbrook then shot and killed himself.

Manchester, Connecticut beer distribution heart, 2010 (8 lifeless, plus gunman) AP

In August 2010, Omar Sheriff Thornton killed eight employees at the Hartford Distributors beer facility the place he’d simply been fired for theft. Thornton pulled two pistols from his lunchbox. Two others had been injured earlier than he turned the gun on himself.

Westroads Mall in Omaha, Nebraska, 2007 (8 lifeless, plus gunman) AP

After stealing a semi-automatic rifle from a relative, Robert A. Hawkins, 19, killed eight folks and wounded two extra earlier than killing himself.

San Francisco workplace constructing, 1993 (8 lifeless, plus gunman) AP

In 1993, Gian Luigi Ferri walked right into a San Francisco workplace with pistols modified to fireside at the charge of absolutely computerized weapons. Along with the lifeless, Ferri additionally wounded six extra folks earlier than committing suicide.

Kentucky printing workplace, 1989 (8 lifeless, plus gunman) AP

On a September morning in 1989, Joseph Thomas Wesbecker, a former worker, entered the workplace of Standard Gravure in Louisville. The 30-minute killing spree left eight lifeless and 12 folks injured. It ended when Wesbecker shot himself.

Dayton, Ohio bar, 2019 (9 lifeless, plus gunman) Getty

Nine folks, together with the shooter’s 22-year-old sister, had been shot and killed lower than 14 hours after one other mass taking pictures at an El Paso, Texas mall. Police shot and killed the shooter roughly 60 seconds after the bloodbath started.

Alaska mining city, 1984 (9 lifeless, plus gunman) AP

A drifter named Michael Silka is believed to have killed a neighbor earlier than taking pictures a number of extra folks to loss of life in 1984 in Manley Hot Springs, a distant city in central Alaska. The spree concluded with a shootout between Silka and police wherein Silka and and a state trooper had been killed.

Emanuel African American Methodist Church, 2015 (9 lifeless) Getty

In 2015, 21-year-old white supremacist Dylann Roof shot and killed 9 congregants at this traditionally Black church in Charleston, and injured one different individual. Roof was convicted of 33 federal hate crime and homicide costs and was sentenced to loss of life.

Umpqua Community College, 2015 (9 lifeless, plus gunman) AP

Student Chris Harper-Mercer opened hearth on a school class in Oregon, killing 9 and wounding eight extra. Harper-Mercer then killed himself after exchanging hearth with police. Portland Trail Blazers gamers are seen right here observing a second of silence for the Umpqua Community College taking pictures victims in 2015.

Red Lake Indian Reservation, 2005 (9 lifeless, plus gunman) AP

Jeffrey Weise, 16, began his killing spree at house and continued to Red Lake Senior High School in Minnesota. Weise shot college students, a instructor and, lastly, himself. In addition to the 9 folks he killed, Weise additionally wounded 5 folks.

Atlanta workplace constructing, 1999 (9 lifeless, plus gunman) AP

Mark O. Barton shot 9 staff in two Atlanta workplace buildings in 1999, earlier than finally killing himself. Hours later, police found that he had overwhelmed three members of his household to loss of life, presumably days earlier.

Santa Fe High School taking pictures, Texas, 2018 (10 lifeless) Scott Olson / Getty Images

In May 2018, 10 folks had been killed and 10 wounded in a taking pictures at Santa Fe High School south of Houston. The taking pictures suspect was recognized as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis. In 2022, he was discovered incompetent to face trial and was ordered to remain in a psychological hospital for 12 months.

Buffalo, N.Y. grocery store, 2022 (10 lifeless) Getty Images

Ten folks had been killed and three extra had been wounded when a person opened hearth at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, on May 14, 2022. Police mentioned the shooter, now in custody, has been charged with homicide in what officers have known as a hate crime focusing on Black folks. As of early July 2022, the suspect confronted 10 costs of first-degree homicide, in addition to hate-crimes costs.

Easter Sunday bloodbath, Hamilton, Ohio, 1975 (11 lifeless) AP

Eleven folks had been discovered murdered on Easter Sunday night time, June 16, 1975. In this photograph taken as reporters considered the aftermath, meals nonetheless sits on the kitchen desk over the massive blood stain the place one in all the victims died. James Ruppert was later convicted on two counts in connection to the deaths of his mom, brother, sister-in-law, and eight nieces and nephews.

Pittsburgh synagogue, 2018 (11 lifeless) Getty

Eleven folks had been shot and killed in the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood on October 28, 2018. The suspect had reportedly posted antisemitic messages on-line earlier than the taking pictures.

Virginia Beach Municipal Center (12 lifeless, plus gunman) Getty

On May 31, 2019, 11 metropolis staff and one personal contractor had been shot to loss of life in the Virginia Beach Municipal Center Operations constructing. The shooter, recognized as engineer DeWayne Craddock, had labored for the metropolis for 15 years earlier than quitting for “personal reasons.” He died in an ensuing gun battle with police.

Aurora, Colorado theater, 2012 (12 lifeless) CBS News

On July 20, 2012, James Holmes (seen right here) opened hearth in a midnight screening of “The Dark Knight Rises” at a theater in Aurora. Twelve folks had been killed and 70 extra had been injured. He was sentenced to life with out the chance of parole.

Washington Navy Yard, 2013 (12 lifeless, plus gunman) FBI

On September 16, 2013, former contractor Aaron Alexis, 34, opened hearth with a Remington 870 shotgun inside the Washington Navy Yard, killing 12 and wounding eight earlier than dying in a shootout with police.

Thousand Oaks bar taking pictures, 2018 (12 lifeless, plus gunman) AP

On Nov. 7, 2018, Marine veteran Ian David Long, 28, walked into the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California and opened hearth. Eleven patrons had been killed, and a police officer responding to the taking pictures additionally died in the assault. Sgt. Ron Helus was shot 5 occasions by the gunman earlier than being killed by pleasant hearth. Long is believed to have killed himself. Along with the lifeless, at the least 18 folks had been injured, in keeping with reviews.

Jacksonville, Florida, 1990 (13 lifeless, plus gunman) Google Street View

James Edward Pough killed 13 folks and wounded six others in a string of assaults at a number of places over two days in Jacksonville in 1990. Then he killed himself.

Camden, New Jersey, 1949 (13 lifeless) AP

In one in all the first fashionable mass taking pictures incidents in U.S. historical past, 28-year-old struggle veteran Howard Unruh shot 13 folks to loss of life in his neighborhood in 1949. Unruh was finally captured and spent the remainder of his life in a psychological hospital, dying in 2009.

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania cell house park taking pictures, 1982 (13 lifeless) AP

Montanzima Banks, 6, Kissmayu Banks, 5, and Nancy Lyons, 11, had been three of the 13 folks killed by George Banks in a 1982 taking pictures rampage in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. They’re seen right here in undated household images. Banks, 62, was later convicted in the murders. He’s at the moment imprisoned in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

Seattle playing corridor, 1983 (13 lifeless) AP

Benjamin Ng (seen right here) was one in all three gunmen who opened hearth at the Mah Mee playing membership in Seattle’s Chinatown in February 1983. The gunmen killed 12 males and one girl. All three suspects escaped at the time, however had been later captured, tried and convicted.

Fort Hood, Texas, 2009 (13 lifeless) Getty

On November 5, 2009, military psychiatrist Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan killed 13 troopers and civilians and wounded 32 others at a military base in Texas. Hasan was finally sentenced to loss of life.

Binghamton, New York immigration heart, 2009 (13 lifeless, plus gunman) AP

On April 3, 2009, Jiverly Wong, 41, entered the American Civic Association group heart, the place immigrants had been taking a citizenship examination, and opened hearth. Wong killed 13 folks earlier than taking his personal life.

Columbine High School, 1999 (13 lifeless, plus the 2 gunmen) Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department/AP

On April 20, 1999, two seniors at Colorado’s Columbine High School murdered 12 fellow college students and one instructor. The two additionally wounded 26 earlier than killing themselves.

Edmond, Oklahoma publish workplace, 1986 (14 lifeless, plus gunman) AP

On August 20, 1986, mail provider Pat Sherrill walked right into a publish workplace in Edmond and killed 14 folks and wounded six others earlier than killing himself.

San Bernardino, California, 2015 (14 lifeless, plus the 2 shooters) NBCLA.com/Handout by way of Reuters

On December 2, 2015, Syed Farook and spouse Tashfeen Malik opened hearth on a vacation lunch at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino. They killed 14 folks and wounded greater than a dozen others in a terrorist assault impressed by ISIS. The couple died in a shootout with police.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, 2018 (17 lifeless) Getty

On Feb. 14, 2018, a gunman opened hearth at a highschool in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen folks had been killed and 17 extra had been injured. Police recognized the suspect as Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former pupil. Cruz pleaded responsible to 17 counts of homicide. The penalty section of his trial was anticipated for mid-July 2022.

University of Texas, Austin, 1966 (17 lifeless, plus gunman) AP

In 1966, Marine-trained sniper Charles J. Whitman shot at passersby from the University of Texas clock tower. Whitman killed 16 folks (a seventeenth sufferer from the taking pictures died in 2001 as a consequence of accidents) and injured greater than 30. Whitman was lastly shot and killed by a police officer.

San Ysidro, California McDonald’s, 1984 (21 lifeless, plus gunman) AP

On July 18, 1984, James Oliver Huberty — armed with an Uzi semiautomatic rifle, a shotgun and a pistol — killed 21 folks and injured 19 others in a McDonald’s earlier than he was shot to loss of life by police.

Uvalde, Texas elementary faculty, 2022 (21 lifeless, plus gunman) MARCO BELLO / REUTERS

On May 24, 2022, an 18-year-old fatally shot 19 fourth-grade college students and two lecturers, and wounded 17 different folks, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, earlier than he was shot and killed by legislation enforcement officers. In this photograph, folks react exterior the Willie de Leon Civic Center, the place households gathered after the taking pictures.

El Paso, Texas mall (23 lifeless) Getty

Just after 10:30 a.m. on August 3, 2019, a gunman entered a Walmart in El Paso, Texas and started taking pictures at consumers with an assault weapon. Minutes earlier than his rampage, the alleged shooter reportedly shared a four-page racist doc on the discussion board 8chan. Police arrested a 21-year-old white man at the scene. The alleged shooter has been charged with capital homicide.

Luby’s Cafeteria in Texas, 1991 (23 lifeless, plus gunman) CBS News

George Hennard opened hearth at Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas after crashing his Ford Ranger via the entrance glass of the household restaurant on October 16, 1991. Twenty-three folks died and 20 extra had been wounded. Hennard then killed himself in a restroom.

First Baptist Church, Sutherland Springs, Texas, 2017 (26 lifeless, plus gunman) Getty

Devin Patrick Kelley opened hearth on Sunday providers at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Nov. 5, 2017, killing 26 folks and wounding about 20 others. Kelley killed himself after a short police chase.

Sandy Hook Elementary School, 2012 (27 lifeless, plus gunman) AP

On the morning of December 14, 2012, Adam Lanza, 20, shot 27 folks to loss of life. The lifeless included 20 first graders and 6 girls at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in addition to Lanza’s mom. Then he took his personal life.

Virginia Tech, 2007 (32 lifeless, plus gunman) AP

On April 16, 2007, Virginia Tech senior Seung-Hui Cho killed 32 folks and injured 23 on the college’s campus earlier than killing himself.

Orlando, Florida nightclub taking pictures, 2016 (48 lifeless, plus gunman) AP

Omar Mateen entered Pulse, a well-liked homosexual nightclub, in the early morning of June 12, 2016, and began taking pictures. He killed 48 folks and wounded 53 others. Mateen was killed by SWAT officers.