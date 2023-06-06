C.J. Noland transfers from Oklahoma to North Texas

C.J. Noland, a North Texas local, is returning house. University officers introduced on Monday that Noland, who performed for the Oklahoma Sooners for the remaining two seasons, has transferred to the University of North Texas in Denton.
Noland is a 4-star guard, who used to be extremely rated in 2021, ranked because the 86th very best recruit within the country by way of Rivals. He performed 59 video games, together with 8 begins as a sophomore at Oklahoma. Noland used to be named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team in his first yr, the place he shot 53% from the sphere and 45% from past the arc.
Before becoming a member of Oklahoma, Noland used to be a standout participant at Waxahachie High School. In his senior season, he led the group to a No. 1 rating in Texas and a 6A Regional ultimate look. He now joins a Mean Green program which is coming off its maximum a hit season in class historical past, during which they gained a program document 31 video games and the NIT event championship.