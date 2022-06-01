C.J. Wallace, the Notorious B.I.G.’s son, Turns Family into Business

Simply off the heels of celebrating what would’ve been the 50th birthday of Christopher Wallace, The Infamous B.I.G., the rapper and hip-hop legend’s son, C.J. Wallace, is working arduous to maintain his father’s legacy alive.
C.J. joined Lil Kim at her annual B.I.G. Dinner Gala on Might 21 to rejoice the late rapper’s milestone birthday. C.J. carried out his father’s verse from the track “One Extra Probability” alongside Kim, Lil Stop, and Fats Joe.
“It’s nonetheless one thing I nonetheless haven’t actually come to grips with all of the feelings and all the pieces,” C.J. tells BLACK ENTERPRISE.
“However, it was it was a wonderful week. These previous few weeks have been simply overwhelming with help and love from all people.”
Behind the scenes, the 25-year-old actor retains Biggie’s identify and model alive. With New York Metropolis Mayor Eric Adams declaring Might 21 as “Christopher ‘The Infamous B.I.G.’ Wallace Day,” final month, C.J. is able to keep on his father’s legacy in ways in which amplify the tradition.
A technique is together with his firm, Think BIG.
“That one was created, actually out of my out of my ardour and simply curiosity for hashish and eager to see the stigma for hashish taken away,” C.J. says of his Suppose BIG model.
The offspring of Biggie Smalls and singer Religion Evans notes how each of his mother and father turned to hashish for his or her “inventive course of.” C.J. additionally recollects his mother choosing CBD merchandise over pharmaceutical medication for his autistic brother.
“Hashish. CBD. They’ve at all times been round in my household,” C.J. says. “My dad used it for his inventive course of. My mother used it by means of her inventive course of. And my mother was at all times towards pharmaceutical merchandise like Ritalin to deal with my brother. So there was at all times CBD first.”
C.J. sees his Suppose BIG model as a type of social justice that may finally transition right into a nonprofit. His Frank White imprint serves as a way of life trend model. (“Frank White” was certainly one of Biggie’s aliases.)
“We did a collab with Mitchell Innes. We simply launched our assortment with Lexus. So yeah, it’s only a bunch of various inventive alternatives with Frank White. Like we are able to actually do no matter we wish,” he says.
The Infamous B.I.G. had a love of the luxurious life-style and owned a number of Lexus autos that he talked about in quite a few hit songs, together with “Hypnotize,” “Warning,” and “One Extra Probability.” As a part of the collaboration, Frank White and Lexus are introducing a brand new period to his father’s legacy whereas celebrating Black tradition and creativity.
“My dad talked about Lexus a lot. He liked Lexus, he drove Lexus. So it solely made sense for us to make that collaboration occur,” C.J. says
Now with an official Infamous B.I.G. Day in NYC, C.J. hopes to see an official block get together within the coming years.