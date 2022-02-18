Trending News

Cal State chancellor resigns over handling of sex misconduct

February 17, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
The chancellor of California State University, the nation’s largest university system, has resigned after accusations that he mishandled sexual misconduct allegations

February 18, 2022, 5:21 AM

LOS ANGELES — The chancellor of California State University, the nation’s largest university system, has resigned after accusations that he mishandled sexual misconduct allegations.

The CSU Board of Trustees says Joseph I. Castro resigned on Thursday, effective immediately.

In a statement, Castro called it the most difficult decision of his professional life.

The move comes amid reports that Castro, while president of Cal State Fresno, didn’t properly follow up on years of complaints of sexual harassment and other complaints against a top official who was allowed to retire.



